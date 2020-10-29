New Relic Expands Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Help Companies Accelerate Their Cloud Adoption Journey

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, announced a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies commit to increased product integrations and development, and joint go-to-market activities designed to help customers accelerate and de-risk their cloud adoption journey. New Relic is now positioned as a premier observability solution for AWS.

Joint customer benefits of the SCA include:­

Collaboration to simplify the discovery and adoption of New Relic One by AWS customers: New Relic and AWS will collaborate on making it easy for developers to send telemetry data from AWS services into New Relic One, improving observability and accelerating their cloud adoption.

New Relic and AWS will collaborate on making it easy for developers to send telemetry data from AWS services into New Relic One, improving observability and accelerating their cloud adoption. Consolidated purchasing and billing through AWS Marketplace: New Relic One is now available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to consolidate their billing by purchasing New Relic One directly through AWS. New Relic One is also available through both the AWS Marketplace Seller Private Offers and AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) programs.

New Relic One is now available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to consolidate their billing by purchasing New Relic One directly through AWS. New Relic One is also available through both the AWS Marketplace Seller Private Offers and AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) programs. Joint go-to-market activities: The companies will engage in co-marketing and co-selling programs built around incentives and accelerators that create more value for customers.

“AWS is delighted to establish a strategic collaboration with New Relic as we share a common commitment -- helping customers innovate and migrate faster to the cloud,” said Matt Garman, Vice President, AWS Sales & Marketing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “This collaboration integrates New Relic’s comprehensive observability capabilities with industry-leading cloud services from AWS to accelerate the value New Relic can offer to clients.”

“New Relic and AWS are coming together to create an incredibly compelling go-to-market and technology alliance designed to help the world’s developers build more perfect software in the cloud,” said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. “Our vision for this strategic collaboration is to expand New Relic's reach, making it just as easy and seamless for developers to purchase New Relic through AWS, as it is for consumers to buy goods from third-party sellers on Amazon.com.”

Lena Katz, Head of R&D at Gett, a leading ground travel platform for businesses, also commented on the benefits of New Relic and AWS: ”Our architecture contains above 200 microservices running on AWS. When something goes wrong, we need to find the root cause quickly to put out what we at Gett term as ‘fires’. With New Relic capabilities we can identify the problem, understand exactly what services were affected, what’s the reason, and what we need to do to resolve it. New Relic gives us this observability—it helps us to provide better service for our customers.”

About New Relic One

New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. Engineering teams around the world rely on New Relic One to improve uptime and performance, achieve greater scale and efficiency, and accelerate time to market. It includes everything organizations need to achieve observability:

Telemetry Data Platform to collect, visualize, and alert on all types of application and infrastructure data at petabyte scale. It is designed to be the single source of truth for all operational data.

to collect, visualize, and alert on all types of application and infrastructure data at petabyte scale. It is designed to be the single source of truth for all operational data. Full-Stack Observability to easily analyze and troubleshoot the entire software stack across APM, infrastructure, logs, and digital customer experience in one connected experience.

to easily analyze and troubleshoot the entire software stack across APM, infrastructure, logs, and digital customer experience in one connected experience. Applied Intelligence to detect, understand, and resolve incidents faster.

