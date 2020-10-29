Alaska Airlines Taps Tangoe to Right-Size IT Spend

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tangoe®, the global market leader in enterprise technology expense management and managed mobility services, today announced Alaska Airlines selected the company as its Technology Expense Management (TEM) provider to help gain greater control, visibility and understanding of its IT inventory and spend.

Tangoe will provide Alaska Airlines with TEM services for its telecom and mobile environments, as well as support with Tangoe’s logistics program, Tangoe Pay and Audit and Optimization and contract sourcing.

“Traditionally we’ve managed our telecom and mobile environments in-house, but with an inventory of 22,000 mobile devices across our operations, it became imperative to put a system in place that would not only give us greater visibility and accuracy, but help us optimize our data usage too in order to right-size our IT spend,” said Brian Talbert, Director of Network and Connectivity Solutions, Alaska Airlines. “Working with Tangoe, we will be able to streamline our IT operations, eliminate redundant and unnecessary costs and focus our efforts on bringing low fares and award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts to our customers.”

Working with Tangoe, Alaska Airlines will be able to achieve the following TEM objectives:

Ensure accuracy of all technology invoices, inventory and orders.

Automate daily processes for telecom and mobile environments.

Make timely invoice payments.

Staging and kitting of devices for monthly break/fix and large project deployments.

Gain control and visibility into mobile inventory of more than 22,000 devices.

Optimize telecom and mobile environments.

“Traditionally, Alaska Airlines has handled TEM for mobile and telecom in-house, with much of that work being done manually in spreadsheets and in constant communication with the carriers. This was taking up a significant amount of time and made it challenging for them to optimize their technology investment,” said Mark Desautelle, Tangoe Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re thrilled that Alaska Airlines has decided to partner with Tangoe to optimize and modernize their technology experience management needs. Our ability to offer a full suite of services, combined with our more than 20 years of TEM experience, positions us well to help Alaska Airlines make sense of its complex technology environment, create a holistic view of spend and optimize their IT investment.”

About Tangoe

Tangoe helps nearly half of the Fortune 500 work smarter, save money and be confident by managing and paying their enterprise technology expenses and mobility services. Customers count on Tangoe to pay their bills, process their orders, manage their inventory and find them savings for their global telecom, mobile and cloud environments. Tangoe provides a complete solution through a unified customer experience that offers the best products and capabilities, powered by cutting-edge technology and the top people and expertise in the industry. Tangoe’s 1,400 technology, product and service delivery experts, fueled by an innovative automation framework, deliver comprehensive expense management and advanced auditing for telecom; seamless MMS program management for mobile; and expert expense management and advanced usage and optimization for cloud. With Tangoe, customers have everything needed to confidently manage assets, roll out new programs, and improve the bottom line. To learn more about Tangoe, visit www.tangoe.com, or visit Tangoe on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.