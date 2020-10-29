CORRECTING and REPLACING Pac-12 Conference Announces Partnership with Nextiva as its Official Communications Partner

Nextiva is the Official Communications Partner of the Pac-12 (Graphic: Business Wire)

PAC-12 CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEXTIVA AS ITS OFFICIAL COMMUNICATIONS PARTNER

Leading cloud communications company Nextiva joins the Conference of Champions

Today, the Pac-12 announced a new partnership with leading business communications company, Nextiva, as the Conference’s Official Communications Partner.

This major college sports partnership with Nextiva reflects the growing need for work from anywhere solutions for every business.

“There is no time more important than now for the Pac-12 to partner with a leader in communication in order to stay connected,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our partnership with Nextiva reflects the strength of our Pac-12 athletic programs and Conference brand, and we look forward to working closely with Nextiva to support our communications needs.”

The partnership marks another major milestone for Nextiva in a year when their communications platform has facilitated over one billion conversations for businesses, health institutions, government offices, educational facilities, and nonprofits.

“Joining the Conference of Champions is an exciting moment for our company,” said Tomas Gorny, Nextiva CEO. “We’re looking forward to supporting the Pac-12 conference and member universities while we continue to support the champions of the business world.”

Nextiva will be working with the Pac-12 and its member schools to develop a program that recognizes student-athlete achievements both on and off the field. In addition, Nextiva will work with the Conference to expand the Nextiva Cares program, which is committed to education in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.

The partnership grants Nextiva unprecedented visibility across the lexicon of Pac-12 football and basketball. Nextiva will be featured on coach headsets and sideline communication equipment for all Pac-12 football programs, with prominent branding at the Pac-12 Football Championship Game and Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Additionally, Nextiva will become an official partner of the Rose Bowl.

Nextiva joins a number of leading brands that partner with the Pac-12, including 76, Dr Pepper, Gatorade, New York Life, GEICO, Pacific Premier Bank, Pacific Seafood, PrimeSport, Redbox, TicketSmarter, and Unifi.

New York-based agency Excel Sports Management made the introduction and helped broker the Pac-12 and Nextiva partnership. Nextiva agency of record, Allied Sports, will manage strategy and activation.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12 Conference has a tradition as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 54 of the last 60 years, with 529 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference’s programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to Pac-12.com/conference.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is a business communications company dedicated to empowering organizations to manage their communications, productivity, and customer relationships on a truly unified platform. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.