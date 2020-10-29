Savannah Bee Company Opens New Retail Storefront in South Carolina, Continuing Mission to Save Honeybees

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Friday, Savannah Bee Company will open its new retail storefront in Greenville, South Carolina, marking its 15th location nationwide. As part of Savannah Bee’s growing hive, the store will support the company’s mission to save the bees through specialty honeys, raw honeycomb, body care and wellness items. Rooted in Georgia, Savannah Bee is widely known not only for its products, but its work to educate consumers about the importance of beekeeping and restore honeybee populations worldwide.

Despite a turbulent year for consumer and honeybee populations, Savannah Bee’s strong foundation, booming e-commerce platform, and experiential storefronts have positioned the company for continued growth. The new store allows Savannah Bee to expand its footprint while staying ahead of retail trends by opening first as a pop-up, and later as a permanent, full-service store.

“Each one of our stores is an extension of the Savannah Bee brand that helps support our overarching goal to save the bees,” says founder Ted Dennard. “We feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to continue working towards this goal as we strive to live as bees live – symbiotically with nature and contributing positively to the world around us,” he adds. “Every product we sell gives us a stronger platform to educate consumers about the importance of honeybees in our ecosystem and helps us take actionable steps to support them.”

The Greenville shop opens Friday, October 30 at 123 N. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601 and can be reached via phone at 864.535.5482. Store hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The store will close temporarily in January 2021 to build a honey-inspired café and mead bar before reopening permanently.

About Savannah Bee Company:

Savannah Bee Company, founded in 2002 out of a passion for bees and beekeeping by expert Ted Dennard, is anchored in Savannah, GA, but has roots and hives all over the world. Best known for its flagship Tupelo Honey harvested from the Altamaha and Apalachicola River Basins of Georgia and Florida, Savannah Bee Company also has an expansive product line that includes specialty honeys and honeycomb, body care and beauty items, home goods, retail locations across the U.S. and more.

Savannahbee.com

facebook.com/savannahbeecompany | @savannahbeeco