Psychiatric Times Addresses Election Anxiety

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Psychiatric Times, a multimedia platform that features content by and for mental health care physicians and professionals, published a special feature article titled “Presidential Election Anxiety and the Role of Psychiatry” in its October issue and will host a series of vlogs and a featured slide show on actions to avoid election anxiety.

“While a parallel between anxiety and the presidential election has been historically evident, research has illustrated an increase in mental health issues that have been brought about by the pandemic,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Psychiatric Times. “As the 2020 election draws closer, Psychiatric Times has gone beyond the clinical aspects of the specialty to explore the subjects that are relevant and important in today’s environment.”

Authored by Psychiatric Times editorial board member and award-winning author and psychiatrist H. Steven Moffic, M.D., “Presidential Election Anxiety and the Role of Psychiatry” delves into the phenomenon of election anxiety, including research statistics, the history of this type of anxiety, different types of this anomaly and tips for potential intervention.

Psychiatric Times will offer additional multimedia content on its website to round out its coverage on this timely topic, including a slide deck with a multistep guide on tips for easing election anxiety and two vlogs.

“Psychiatric Times recognizes the importance of defining and addressing election anxiety to further support practicing psychiatrists and their patients,” said Heidi Anne Duerr, M.P.H., associate editorial director of Psychiatric Times. “2020 has proven to be a unique and challenging year, with the election being no exception, and throughout it all, we remain dedicated to meeting the needs of our audience.”

