Fullstack Academy Announces Partnership with Colorado State University Extended Campus to Launch Cybersecurity, Coding Bootcamps

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fullstack Academy today announced it is partnering with Colorado State University (Colorado State) Extended Campus to offer in-person, hybrid or online cybersecurity and coding bootcamps, providing individuals with accelerated skills training that qualifies them for the more than 30,000 available tech positions across the state.

Targeting early career or experienced professionals of any tech background, the Colorado State Tech Bootcamps will equip students with the skills needed for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs in Colorado in just 12-to-26 weeks.

According to Indeed and CyberSeek, Colorado currently has 12,864 open coding positions and another 17,996 cybersecurity positions, reflecting a tech market that grew 15.1% from 2014 to 2017. Demand for qualified professionals is expected to continue to grow in the years ahead, with Colorado companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Facebook and Apple fueling those opportunities. Specifically, Amazon’s recently announced Denver Tech Hub expansion will bring 400 new jobs in software, engineering and cloud computing to the region.

“ Denver is positioning itself as a prominent U.S. tech hub, with other Colorado markets also bringing opportunity throughout the state,” said Chris LaBelle, Assistant Vice President for Engagement and Extension and Executive Director of Colorado State University Extended Campus. “ As part of the Office of Engagement and Extension, we look to understand changing community workforce needs and enable all Coloradans and beyond to connect with Colorado State. That includes creating innovative learning programs like this partnership with Fullstack Academy to provide access to accelerated, flexible and affordable education to individuals looking to enhance their tech skills or make a career change.”

Accompanying rising demand for tech professionals are highly competitive starting salaries. In the Denver and Fort Collins areas, entry-level cybersecurity professionals command an average salary that exceeds $67,000, while the average entry-level salary for coding professionals ranges between $50,000 and $64,000, according to PayScale, ZipRecruiter and Salary.com. These figures are well above the average entry-level salary across all industries in Denver and Fort Collins, which ZipRecruiter lists between $32,800 and $39,400.

“ As we continue to strategically plan the expansion of our bootcamps across the country, it was evident that Colorado offered tremendous opportunity due to its accelerated job growth and commensurate demand for qualified tech professionals,” said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. “ As the land-grant university in the state, Colorado State brings the resources of the University to all Coloradans. That makes them an ideal partner for us. Combined with our curricula, this partnership will equip aspiring technology professionals with the tools and resources they need to successfully transition into tech.”

The Colorado State Tech Bootcamps will offer both a 12-week and a 26-week, part-time track. Applications will open for Colorado residents in early 2021. Individuals can complete an interest form today to be notified when registration begins.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com. Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com.