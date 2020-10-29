Monroe Capital Supports Vector Capital’s Acquisition of MarkLogic Corporation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility and equity co-investment to support the acquisition of MarkLogic Corporation (“MarkLogic”) by private equity sponsor Vector Capital.

Based in San Carlos, California, MarkLogic is a leading provider of enterprise data integration and data management solutions. The company’s technology simplifies the integration of enterprise data across silos to provide immediate business value. MarkLogic Data Hub Service is a fully managed cloud data platform that is able to reliably assemble raw data, index it in real time for powerful semantic search, and provide the ability to securely run operational and analytical applications at scale. Over 2,500 customers including government agencies, financial services firms, insurance companies, manufacturing businesses, media companies, healthcare providers, and others utilize MarkLogic as a complete solution to simplify data integration.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.