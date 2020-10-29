Japan's New Luxury Brand "JMC" Is Now Launched Across the World

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haneda Future Research Institute Incorporated (hereinafter, "HFRI") and Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") have agreed to jointly launch the "JAPAN MASTERY COLLECTION” (hereinafter, "JMC") brand and have begun test marketing through a proprietary cross-border e-commerce website. In addition to selling products selected by the JMC brand, the EC site will also sell original JMC brand products.

At the same time, we will adapt valuable Japanese traditions and culture to suit modern lifestyles, endowed with the value of a luxury brand and global reach, and return the profits from the sales of these products to the producers, thereby contributing to regional revitalization.

[About JMC brand]

Our mission is to bring new value and joy to people's lives by adding modern sensibilities to Japanese traditions, culture and technology, with a focus on "regional revitalization", "transmission of art and culture", and "development of human resources", with the aim of enriching people's lives and time.

We will build a network of producers, artists, local governments, and other related parties, and contribute to the development of human resources in related fields through our activities.

[cross-border e-commerce]

https://www.japanmasterycollection.com

[Outline of companies]

Outline of Haneda Future Research Institute Incorporated

Haneda Future Research Institute is a subsidiary of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd., which is responsible for the construction, management, and operation of Haneda Airport’s passenger terminals. Taking advantage of the knowledge and potential inherent in the HANEDA brand, our mission is to drive new business innovation and to be a gateway for art and technology.

https://www.haneda-the-future.com/

Outline of Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, ICT & real estate business, forest products, food, agri business, chemicals, energy, metals & mineral resources, power business, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance & leasing business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility, and next generation business development. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external investments, and is involved in resource development throughout all of the above industries.

https://www.marubeni.com/en/

The information in this news release is current on the date of the announcement. Please note that the information is subject to change without notice.