Gigamon Expands Cloud Ecosystem Reach with Ingram Micro Agreement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigamon, the global leader in visibility and analytics for the hybrid cloud, today announced another significant step forward in support of its channel-first strategy with the signing of a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., the leading global distributor and technology business partner. Through this alliance, Gigamon and Ingram Micro will work together to deliver world-class cloud solutions to ecosystem channel partners across the US.

Over the last seven months, organizations have seen the reduction of enterprise level digital transformation (DX) timelines condense from years down to months. The migration of workloads and data to the cloud play a vital role in the success of these DX initiatives, and ultimately the survival of many organizations. The Gigamon ecosystem solution portfolio empowers enterprise customers to seamlessly navigate these condensed digital transformation timelines.

“ The value of our channel-first approach lies in our relationships with industry leaders and we are proud to add Ingram Micro to the Gigamon ecosystem,” said Larissa Crandall, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Gigamon. “ Our distribution agreement enables us to deliver innovative cloud solutions to a broader base of enterprise, managed security service provider (MSSP), state and local government and education (SLED) as well as Service Provider customers, as they execute on their critical DX initiatives.”

“ Next generation cloud solutions are crucial to the success of our channel partners and their customers,” added Donald Scott, Head of Vendor Management for Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group. “ We are proud to team with Gigamon and play an increasingly important role in their channel-first growth and go-to-market ecosystem.”

Visit the Gigamon Cloud and Virtualization Solutions page to learn how to deploy and migrate critical workloads to the cloud and virtual infrastructure and for more information on the Gigamon Partners, stop by here.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is the first company to deliver unified network visibility and analytics on all information-in-transit, from raw packets to apps, across physical, virtual and hybrid cloud infrastructure. We aggregate, transform and analyze network traffic to solve for critical performance and security needs, including rapid threat detection and response, freeing your organization to drive digital innovation. Gigamon has been awarded over 75 technology patents and enjoys industry-leading customer satisfaction with more than 3,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of government and educational organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gigamon operates globally. For the full story on how Gigamon can help you to run fast, stay secure and optimize, please visit www.gigamon.com and follow us on Twitter @gigamon.