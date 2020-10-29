Call for Submissions: The 2020-21 Shell Science Teaching Award

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and Shell Oil Company are calling for submissions for The Shell Science Teaching Award. The award recognizes one outstanding classroom teacher (grades K–12) who has had a positive impact on his or her students, school, and the community through exemplary science teaching.

The award is open to all K–12 teachers, who have a minimum of eight years of experience (not including the current school year) as a teacher of science, and must teach in a public or private school located in the United States, U.S. territories, Department of Defense schools, on in Canada.

“Shell is proud to honor distinguished science leaders with the Shell Science Teaching Award, one of the most coveted science educator awards,” said Dr. Frazier Wilson, Vice President, Shell Oil Company Foundation and Director, Workforce Development Diversity Outreach, Shell Oil Company. “These dedicated and inspiring science teachers connect science to real current events and issues that are relevant to all students and build interest and lead to the pursuit of science disciplines, and careers.”

The Shell Science Teaching Award winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize from Shell. Additionally, the winner and two finalists will each receive an all-expense-paid trip to attend a future NSTA National Conference on Science Education, where they will be honored at the Shell reception and NSTA Teachers Awards Gala.

For more information about The Shell Science Teaching Award or to apply, visit https://www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program. The deadline for submissions is December 10, 2020.

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes approximately 40,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

About Shell Oil Company

Shell’s commitment to community and social responsibility has been in place for more than 50 years. During this time, we have contributed more than a billion dollars to support community, health and welfare, environmental, arts and cultural activities, various educational initiatives, including minority education, and diversity and inclusiveness programs in Houston and the U.S.

