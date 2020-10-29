Standard Process and Integria Healthcare Sign 10-Year Extended Partnership Agreement

PALMYRA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Process and Integria Healthcare have reached a renewed 10-year partnership agreement intended to support health care practitioners with whole food-based and herbal supplements. Though they have worked together for 20 years, the new agreement is intended to foster deeper collaboration between the two companies.

“Standard Process and Integria Healthcare have a unique relationship in our industry because we combine the expertise of a leading whole food-based supplement company, and a leading herbal supplement company,” said Standard Process President and CEO Charlie DuBois. “As powerful as our past has been, our future looks even better.”

Standard Process remains the exclusive U.S. Distributor of MediHerb® — an Integria Healthcare practitioner brand. This new agreement will ensure continued U.S. availability of MediHerb products and see the two companies working together at the initial stages of product development.

“We are very proud to renew our contract together for a further 10 years. This builds on the wonderful legacy of a successful 20-year partnership and sets the scene for us to continue our important work together: supporting natural healthcare practitioners in delivering health and well-being outcomes for their patients,” said Integria Healthcare CEO Michael Bracka. “We look forward to a prosperous, health-focused future.”

The agreement was signed in September 2020, and will last until 2030. Beyond products, it will also feature enhanced collaboration that incorporates coordinated and integrated educational programs, marketing initiatives, and business expansion projects.

“My congratulations to MediHerb and Standard Process on the signing of this new 10-year agreement,” said Professor Kerry Bone, MediHerb Co-Founder. “I am so proud of what we have achieved together over the last 20 years, and to see this continue is inspiring. The ongoing commitment, focus and support of health care professionals in the U.S. by both companies is what makes this partnership both important and meaningful.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit the Standard Process newsroom for a video message from Standard Process President and CEO Charlie DuBois, Integria Healthcare CEO Michael Bracka, and MediHerb co-founder Kerry Bone.

About Standard Process, Inc.

Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company’s certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives though whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process, visit standardprocess.com.

About Integria Healthcare

Integria Healthcare brings together the best names in natural medicine to deliver a suite of herbal, nutritional and complementary healthcare products supported by scientific and traditional evidence. With a history that spans 60 years of science and research into herbal remedies, we are at the forefront of natural medicine research and development. Our products are part of everyday life for millions of people around the world who are seeking natural ways to maintain long, healthy lives.

Integria Healthcare proudly owns some of the most reputable and innovative natural healthcare brands including Thursday Plantation, Thompsons, Eagle, Eureka and MediHerb and partners with leading practitioner-only and retail brands. Driven by our vision to inspire people to live better lives through natural healthcare, we are committed to ensuring quality and efficacy of all products offered under the Integria Healthcare umbrella. Learn more at: https://www.integria.com/about-us/

About MediHerb®

Australian-based herbal supplement manufacturer MediHerb® provides a wide range of herbal products in liquid extracts and tablets, which meet pharmaceutical good manufacturing practice (GMPs) code. MediHerb’s commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of the business, from the sourcing of herbs through to unique manufacturing processes that have revolutionized the herbal products industry. MediHerb® has a unique research and development department with scientists who are internationally regarded as phytochemical experts and have published numerous papers in respected peer-reviewed journals. MediHerb®, co-founded in 1986 by Professor Kerry Bone, is available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States. MediHerb® products are sold exclusively in the United States through Standard Process, Inc. Learn more at: www.mediherb.com