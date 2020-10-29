Sheboygan County Health and Human Services Department Chooses Streamline Healthcare Solutions SmartCare Application for its Comprehensive Functionality and Flexibility as its Next EHR.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheboygan County, WI, Health and Human Services Department and Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) partnered together to provide a comprehensive application to meet the multiple programs, diverse agency needs, and specific state reporting requirements of their organization.

With SmartCare’s Core application, Managed Care Functionality, and Data Warehouse, Sheboygan County’s staff will have the ability to leverage the technology to improve the quality of life of their residents as well as improve the quality of care received and better serve their clinicians.

Matthew Strittmater, Director at Sheboygan County HHS, commented "Streamline will help us replace an outdated system and will provide us with the ability to better, more efficiently serve our community.” He continued by saying, “With important system data at our fingertips, we will be able to better recognize and adapt to community/individual needs, both within our community and throughout the state. Sheboygan County is excited to be partnering with other Wisconsin users to adapt the product to unique pressures in our state.”

Kim Pagel, Business Analyst at Sheboygan County HHS spoke highly about the intuitive and user friendly interface of the system. "The SmartCare interface is user friendly and was clearly built with the end user in mind." Kim said, "It will make access to client information so much easier for our case managers and therapists. Kim also acknowledged, "SmartCare’s robust analytics capability is readily available to managers and supervisors and it will create significant efficiency and help us to effectively manage program costs, revenue, and productivity." She concluded by saying, "With demands increasing and resources being stretched, we are looking forward to using a system that will help our staff spend more time doing what they do best, provide service to our clients.”

Kelly Lillegard, Software Administrator at Sheboygan County HHS commented, “By utilizing the Streamline SmartCare platform, we will be able to handle complex billing regulations, state reporting rules, and improve the end-user experience with an intuitive interface. We will also gain a data warehouse enabling robust reporting and data integration with other third-party systems.” Kelly concluded, “SmartCare will exponentially improve efficiency throughout the agency, enhance the ability to work smarter, and fulfill the agency’s mission to serve.”

Javed Husain, Co-CEO at Streamline states how excited Streamline is to partner with Sheboygan County’s Health and Human Services Department. He commented by saying, “SmartCare’s integrated platform will provide a comprehensive solution to meet their needs today and remain flexible now and into the future, providing their staff an easy to use solution that serves them. Our goal is to provide organizations such as Sheboygan County a truly flexible and comprehensive application that will grow with them. We are excited to welcome them to our growing Wisconsin community.”

About Sheboygan County Health and Human Services Department:

The Sheboygan County Health and Human Services Department is the County’s comprehensive health and human services planning and delivery agency organized under Chapter 46 of the Wisconsin Statutes. It provides information and assistance to persons facing economic crisis, health risks, challenges to child, family and community wellness, life changes associated with aging, and other needs. In collaboration with its contracted partners and under the guidance of the County’s Health and Human Services Committee, the Department serves a diverse consumer base through its Economic and Child Support, Public Health, Child and Family Services, Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), Elder Services, and Behavioral Health programs. www.sheboygancounty.com/departments/departments-f-q/health-and-human-services

About Streamline: Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. www.streamlinehealthcare.com