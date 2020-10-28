Gonring, Lin, Spahn and Walnut Hill Advisors Form Strategic Partnership

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic consulting firms Gonring, Lin, Spahn (“GLS”) and Walnut Hill Advisors (“Walnut Hill”) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to pursue new business opportunities and provide existing and potential clients with additional relationships, reach and expertise.

GLS, founded by Andy Spahn, and Walnut Hill, founded by Jeffrey Stewart, both work with corporate, non-profit and high-net worth clients for whom they provide a mix of services, including political engagement, communications, strategic philanthropy, issue advocacy and government affairs. Their perspective from and engagement with both the public and private sectors is even more valuable and relevant today as individuals and organizations navigate an interdependent and uncertain world.

“The pandemic has affected society in so many ways and has made clear the importance of leadership. We’ve seen the critical role that individuals and the private sector can and must play in confronting the complex challenges before us,” said Stewart. “We are excited to partner with best-in-class GLS as we assist and guide high net-worth individuals and organizations through the ever-shifting business, political and philanthropic landscape.”

“With the upcoming election there is an opportunity for historic change in this country along with a responsibility to engage with government and participate in civic life,” added Spahn. “Jeffrey has worked at the intersection of business, politics and civic engagement and is highly respected for his judgment and counsel across a range of issues, projects and clients. We welcome the opportunity to lock arms with Walnut Hill during these challenging, but exciting, times.”

With a physical presence now in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., the two firms bring together decades of diverse experiences and extensive relationships in the public and private sectors.

About Gonring, Lin, Spahn

Gonring, Lin, Spahn, is a strategic consulting firm with offices in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, that works with high-net worth individuals, nonprofits, and businesses to affect positive change in their communities. More here: gls-partners.com

About Walnut Hill

Walnut Hill Advisors is a strategic advisory firm based in New York City that works with individuals, businesses and nonprofits to identify priorities, develop strategies and provide guidance and support to help them achieve their goals. More here: walnuthill.nyc