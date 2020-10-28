tZERO Forges Agreement with Tynton Capital to Digitize & Trade its Proposed Digital Infrastructure Fund with a Planned Offering Size of $300 Million USD

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today it has signed an agreement with Tynton Capital, a venture capital and private equity firm, to provide digitization services for its planned data infrastructure technology fund, which will be issued on the Tezos Blockchain. The fund has a planned offering size of $300 million USD and is expected to trade on the tZERO ATS, following its offering and any applicable regulatory holding periods and confirmatory due diligence.

Founded by Jeffery Thomas, Tynton Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tynton Group, an innovation, funding, and venturing platform focused on the application of technology to transform society. Tynton promotes businesses that deliver sovereign data solutions and brings over twenty years’ experience of the digital economy together with the know-how and a global network to accelerate the growth of digital businesses. The Tynton team previously founded Ark Data Centers, the UK’s leading data center platform, and UKCloud, the sovereign cloud provider.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “ We are excited to partner with Tynton Capital to digitize its innovative digital infrastructure fund. Creating access to unique growth investments like this aligns with our mission, and we look forward to collaborating with Tynton on the digitization and trading of future funds.”

The digital infrastructure fund is intended to provide investment capital to accelerate the growth and market reach of innovative businesses, advance the digital economy, build resilience, and leverage the value of sovereign data. Tynton Capital is being advised by Megalodon, and Gawah Holdings Inc. is a general partner.

Tynton Group & Tynton Capital Founder Jeffrey Thomas commented, “ In the midst of the evolution of the digital society, we are excited to partner with tZERO and Tezos on our first digital infrastructure fund. We believe that tZERO is at the forefront of financial innovation and liquidity for private companies.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

About Tynton Group

Tynton Group (Tynton) is an innovation, funding, and venturing platform focused on the application of technology to transform society. Tynton has established an ecosystem of enterprises that deliver secure, sovereign solutions for the UK public sector; through the engagement of citizens and the trusted collection, management, and analysis of data. Tynton’s aim is to improve society through better economic and environmental outcomes. Tynton initiates, invests, and scales sovereign solutions that demonstrate best practice in governance, security, and privacy to deliver the building blocks of a trusted and prosperous digital economy.

About Megalodon

Megalodon Services Limited is a boutique management consultancy firm. The firm is specialized in consultancy services focused on financial technology (digital securities). For more information, please visit: https://megalodon.ae/.