The Chase Is On! Infamous Cat-and-Mouse Rivals Tom & Jerry Partner With Macy’s on a Zany Animatronic Float to Celebrate Their New Movie and the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 26th Macy’s and Warner Bros. team up to bring fans a completely new spectacle of fun and fantasy, as beloved frenemies Tom and Jerry showcase their famous brand of comic chaos with an eye-popping float in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. An American holiday tradition for more than 90 years with more than 50 million fans nationwide, the Parade is a fitting partnership for the timeless pop culture icons as Tom and Jerry share in the good wishes of the season and offer fans a taste of what to expect in the big-screen event film “Tom & Jerry,” opening March 5, 2021.

Titled “Tourist Trap,” the hilarious and engaging float features animatronics, as well as smoke and other effects, to spoof city life by throwing Tom into a series of wild squash-and-stretch sight gags the likes of which have entertained audiences everywhere. Among the indignities Tom endures are run-ins with a steamroller, a truck, a deceptively innocent-looking pretzel stand and a sewer gator. He even inflates like a mini Parade balloon as Jerry, ever the instigator, flies above the pandemonium in a drone helicopter. The float itself, a casualty of the endless mayhem, will lurch and limp down the Parade route.

The animated/live-action adventure “Tom & Jerry,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong, debuts in theaters on March 5, 2021.

The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide, live from 34th Street, on NBC-TV on Thursday, November 26, 2020, from 9:00 Am to 12:00 PM, in all time zones.

About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For more than 90 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. With more than 50 million viewers nationwide, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Featuring Macy’s signature giant character balloons, fantasy floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrity and large group performances, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, the annual spectacle continues to bring families together to create cherished holiday memories. For more information on the Macy’s Parade please visit www.macys.com/parade.

About the Movie

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

“Tom & Jerry” stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. It is written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers are Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. The music is composed by Christopher Lennertz.

A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, a Tim Story Film, “Tom & Jerry” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.