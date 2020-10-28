Santa Claus Is Coming to Towns Everywhere – Virtually

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pigeon Forge (Tennessee), one of the country’s most popular holiday vacation destinations, invites families to safely fulfill a cherished holiday tradition with free virtual Santa visits. Available Nov. 30 through Dec. 15, the video calls connect Santa from his North Pole home office to families in the comfort of their own homes, providing a contact-free-but-still-touching alternative to in-person visits this season.

Beginning Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. (Eastern), parents or guardians can register for a free video call with Santa at www.MyPigeonForge.com/Santa. Appointments are available Nov. 30 through Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, excluding Sundays. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We understand the holiday season may look different for a lot of families this year, but making Christmastime memories is more important than ever,” Pigeon Forge Executive Director of Tourism Leon Downey said. “We’re grateful that Santa and technology can work together to gift families with the magic of Christmas in a safe, contact-free way.”

The magical portal also offers children a chance to correspond with Santa via a free personal letter from Santa. Children can share their Christmas wish list at www.MyPigeonForge.com/Santa to receive a personalized letter from Santa.

Each family who chats with Santa will receive an exclusive ornament to commemorate the special call from the North Pole.

For more information and to make a reservation to chat with Santa, visit www.MyPigeonForge.com/Santa.

Pigeon Forge is located in East Tennessee and home to Winterfest (Nov. 13-Feb. 22), an award-winning festival of more than five million holiday lights, Christmastime entertainment and more than 80 attractions.

About Pigeon Forge: More than 10 million people visit Pigeon Forge annually. The city is located approximately 35 miles from Knoxville and McGhee-Tyson Airport. Two-thirds of the nation’s population east of the Mississippi River lives within a day’s drive, making it an easily accessible family vacation destination. The city’s neighbor is Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited national park in the U.S. It also is home to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, Tennessee’s most visited commercial attraction. More information about all aspects of Pigeon Forge are available at MyPigeonForge.com.