Camelot Education Partners with Santa Rosa County District Schools to Serve Students with Exceptional Needs

PACE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camelot Education is proud to announce its partnership with Santa Rosa County District Schools to establish and operate an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program for students K-12. The school, which opened its doors on August 24, 2020, provides robust and engaging academic and social-emotional development for Santa Rosa’s ESE students. Each student receives deep, individual attention, instruction and support based on each student’s cognitive ability, learning style and interest.

Camelot Academy of Santa Rosa uses a framework that meets students at their emotional, academic and cognitive levels, and designs the learning environment to minimize triggers, develop new strategies for communication and self-advocacy, teach replacement strategies, foster academic growth and reinforce therapeutic supports. The school is designed with smaller classroom sizes and increased counseling support to help these students develop skills and strategies that they can use when they transition back to their home schools.

“Our approach starts by building meaningful relationships with each student to understand their individual needs, challenges and strengths, so that we can provide the care, support and counseling they need,” said Andrew Maxwell, regional director at Camelot Education.

Having long heard of the success that neighboring Escambia County School District experiences with a similar program, the Santa Rosa board unanimously voted to engage Camelot Education. “Our nearby Escambia County program has been running successfully for 10 years,” said Maxwell.

The Camelot Santa Rosa team worked tirelessly to ensure everything was in place in time for the start of the 20/21 school year, including managing building renovations and hiring more than two dozen staff. Prior to the first day of school, all building staff participated in the extensive 80-hour Camelot Education staff training program, in a socially distant manner. The training focused on Camelot’s unique school model that seamlessly blends social and emotional learning (SEL) with academics.

“The team in Santa Rosa has a real passion for their students and this community, and the work they’ve done to make this program a reality is outstanding, especially under challenging COVID-19 circumstances,” said Kevin Deal, deputy superintendent at Camelot Education. “The school opened its doors on time without a hitch. The Camelot staff has moved mountains to serve these students and offer them the best learning environment to flourish.”

About Camelot Education:

Camelot Education is a leading provider of trauma-informed education solutions partnering with public school districts in the United States. Many of Camelot’s programs serve students with exceptional needs and those who thrive in an alternative education setting. In partnership with school districts, Camelot excels in engaging students in their education with programming and structures specifically created for diverse learners, enabling them to thrive in school and achieve success in academics and in life.