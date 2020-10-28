Southwestern Health Resources and Humana Announce Value-Based Agreement in North Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) – the clinically integrated network for University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), Texas Health Resources, and more than 5,000 physicians and other clinicians – and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, are announcing a new, comprehensive agreement to better serve Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members in North Texas.

Effective January 1, 2021, the value-based care agreement builds upon an existing network contract that provides Humana HMO members access to approximately 30 hospitals and 350 points of care in 16 counties affiliated with UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources.

The agreement with SWHR is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Humana to provide quality care to the communities we both serve in North Texas,” said Steven Abramson, Senior Vice President, Chief Market and Payer Relations Officer for SWHR. “Both of our organizations are committed to best-practice, value-based solutions for patients, employers and caregivers.”

“We are grateful for this opportunity to align and deepen our relationship with Southwestern Health Resources through a long-term, value-based agreement for our Medicare Advantage HMO members in North Texas,” said Bill White, Texas Regional Medicare President for Humana. “We look forward to working with SWHR, which shares our strong commitment to providing quality care to improve health outcomes. This is a reflection of Humana’s commitment to help our members achieve their best health.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of June 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.6 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members cared for by more than 66,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is approximately 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Southwestern Health Resources

Southwestern Health Resources, which blends the strengths of University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, includes a clinically integrated network of 29 hospital locations and more than 5,000 providers, committed to being the national leader in population health. With more than 650 points of access to care, this provides for higher value and allows patients to access services across a full continuum of medical needs. The network serves people across 17 counties in North Texas. In total, Southwestern Health coordinates care for more than 700,000 patients, aligned with commercial health care plans and Medicare programs. SWHR operates the nation’s highest rated Next Generation Accountable Care Organization. For more information, please visit www.southwesternhealth.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

