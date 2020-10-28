KBRA Assigns Ratings to Wedbush Financial Services, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB- for Los Angeles, California-based Wedbush Financial Services, LLC (“WFS”). Additionally, KBRA assigns an issuer rating of BBB for the primary operating subsidiary, Wedbush Securities Inc. (“Wedbush” or “the company”), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, a self-clearing member of NYSE and CME, and a member of FINRA. Wedbush is also registered with CFTC as a futures commission merchant (FCM). The Outlook for all ratings is Stable.

The ratings are supported by the company’s revitalized management regime, including select new executive management team members, which KBRA considers positively, both to lead the organization and to enact the transformational evolution emanating in coordination with the generational change in leadership in 2018. KBRA also views the company’s lower risk appetite favorably, recognizing the alignment between ownership/management, risk-taking, and capital preservation. Also supporting ratings are favorable franchise elements across the company’s businesses that benefit from being the largest privately-owned investment bank headquartered and mostly positioned in the Western U.S. The diversity of revenue generation in the company’s four core business lines appears to be complementary in nature, both with respect to partially dampening economic countercyclicality inherent in the brokerage industry, as well as offering some operating synergies across segments. Partially constraining ratings is a regulatory compliance record, that while not particularly different than peers, does reflect some historic challenges. However, we note the proactive approach to address these legacy issues. Additionally, Wedbush previously exhibited, in some respects, a unitary leadership approach, reflected in a degree of deferred investment in executive development. This has been addressed through active bench building, led by change enactors at the executive level. Profitability has rebounded following the wind-down of proprietary trading strategies in fiscal year 2016, which had led to subpar performance. The ratings incorporate the view that Wedbush’s current return profile is likely to be sustained. Further, reported leverage runs somewhat above similar peers, though this is partially offset by the composition of the capital stack, as well as a lower risk balance sheet with matched-book collateralized financing.

The ratings are based upon KBRA’s Securities Firm Global Rating Methodology dated March 8, 2018.

