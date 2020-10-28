TuSimple and Hillwood Join Forces on Autonomous Trucking Initiative at AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone

FORT WORTH, Texas & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hillwood announced today that TuSimple, a global self-driving technology company with a focus on heavy-duty trucks, has secured property in AllianceTexas’ Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) in north Fort Worth. The MIZ was launched last year as a first-of-its-kind “do tank” in collaboration with Deloitte, leading the nation in smart infrastructure deployment to create a digital and physical commercialization environment for partner companies.

The Hillwood-developed truck terminal will support the company’s continued expansion into Texas and connects into TuSimple’s cross country autonomous freight corridor. The MIZ will also allow TuSimple to add new autonomous trucking operations within the “Texas Triangle,” and support freight movements between Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. TuSimple currently ships freight for customers using autonomous trucks, moving from Arizona to Texas, and this new facility will enable the self-driving technology company to add new shipping lanes in 2021.

“We’re pleased to welcome TuSimple to Texas, adding the company to our nation-leading roster of firms engaged in the implementation of next generation mobility platforms,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone provides the perfect infrastructure, landscape and scale for the company to launch their national expansion and ‘Texas Triangle’ operations.”

Hillwood and TuSimple will begin construction on the project in November 2020, with an expected completion by March of 2021. The new facility will house autonomous truck operations, service and administrative support. The building will feature technology service bays, in addition to general office space.

“TuSimple is the perfect partner for Hillwood in our efforts to accelerate innovative mobility technologies within the MIZ,” said Ross Perot, Jr., chairman of Hillwood. “As the industry leader in the deployment of autonomous long-haul truck routes, TuSimple brings this technology to AllianceTexas today, ensuring the MIZ will be a global focal point in the commercialization of next generation logistics solutions.”

Located on Eagle Parkway near Fort Worth Alliance Airport, TuSimple is the first autonomous trucking company to establish roots in the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone. TuSimple joins other MIZ companies, including Bell, BNSF and Deloitte, to support the initiative’s mission in creating the world’s premier, commercially-driven platform to test, scale and commercialize technologies and solutions related to the movement of goods and people.

“TuSimple is building the world’s first autonomous freight network and an important part of our strategy is to secure suitable locations for our terminals, and the Mobility Innovation Zone is exactly what we were looking for,” said Lee White, Vice President of Strategy, TuSimple.

The new operational facility will be the first urban logistics center in Texas for TuSimple. TuSimple’s existing Texas location provides dedicated support to UPS.

“We are thrilled that TuSimple has chosen to partner with Hillwood at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “TuSimple’s move to AllianceTexas underscores Fort Worth’s prominent role as a global destination for companies engaged in mobility innovation, while furthering our success in creating a business environment where these companies can grow and thrive in collaborative partnership with the public sector.”

Deloitte’s Future of Mobility team serves the entire ecosystem of companies working in and around mobility.

“Automation technologies will transform how we plan, source, make and deliver goods across the globe. We are excited to work with Hillwood and other MIZ collaborators in providing the right environment for deploying autonomous trucking to scale,” said Rasheq Zarif, Future of Mobility Leader at Deloitte. “AllianceTexas is expediting the commercial scaling of automated trucking through various transportation modes, a diverse set of stakeholders, and a collaborative approach to the business-driven advancement of automated logistics technologies.”

TuSimple plans to demonstrate driverless operations in 2021 and aims to transform the $800 billion U.S. trucking industry by enhancing safety, increasing efficiency and significantly reducing operating costs.

About the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone

The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) is a unique landscape built on collaboration and opportunity. That combination works to connect people, places and ideas that push innovation in surface and air mobility forward. By leveraging its one-of-a-kind infrastructure, the MIZ offers mobility visionaries full access to an unparalleled testing ecosystem, resources and partnerships essential to comprehensively test, scale, and commercialize the latest technologies. AllianceTexas itself is an unparalleled 27,000-acre regional success story and has transformed the North Texas economy by connecting it to global industry. Hillwood’s AllianceTexas development is anchored by the world’s first dedicated industrial airport, Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and hosts one of the nation’s premier intermodal hubs. AllianceTexas is also home to more than 525 companies which have built more than 50 million square feet and created over 62,000 jobs. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancetexasmiz.com/ and https://www.alliancetexas.com.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous technology company revolutionizing the estimated $4 trillion global freight market. TuSimple has developed industry-leading autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks, which has enabled the company to build the world’s first Autonomous Freight Network (“AFN”) in partnership with world-class shippers, carriers, fleet owners and truck hardware partners. TuSimple’s technology and AFN will make long-haul trucking significantly safer, more reliable, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit www.tusimple.com, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

The TuSimple press site, including videos and photos, can be found at https://www.tusimple.com/media.