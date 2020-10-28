GlidePath Partners With Renewance to Advance Battery Recycling for Energy Storage Systems

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlidePath Power Solutions LLC (GlidePath), one of America’s leading independent developers and operators of utility-scale energy storage and renewable energy projects, today announced that it has partnered with Renewance to advance battery recycling and repurposing efforts for the energy storage industry.

Renewance is an industrial battery life cycle management company and a winner of the Department of Energy Battery Recycling Prize. Renewance provides battery decommissioning, collection, re-use, and recycling services to the rapidly growing energy storage industry. Through this partnership, GlidePath will employ the Renewance Connect™ platform to manage its energy storage portfolio from top to bottom. The Renewance Connect platform will additionally help reduce operating costs and complexity for GlidePath, while increasing the environmental benefits of the company’s battery storage assets. To date, GlidePath is one of the largest storage operators to partner with Renewance.

“Our portfolio of energy storage projects has been growing for some time now and, in order to sustain this upward trajectory, we are thinking ahead about the full life cycle of batteries,” said Chris McKissack, CEO of GlidePath, “Our decision to collaborate with Renewance was driven in large part by our shared vision and commitment to innovation. Teaming with Renewance is an important step toward making battery recycling and re-use standard practice in energy storage.”

“Partnerships like these are critical if we are to improve the overall sustainability of renewable energy solutions aided by battery storage,” said Anne Foster, Head of ESG at Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, of which GlidePath is a portfolio company. “The industry needs to resolve the recycling and re-use case upfront, not down the track. Renewance and GlidePath are doing just that and we compliment them both. Quinbrook is strongly committed to ESG and sustainable investing and innovations in recycling and re-use of batteries is an increasingly important ‘must have’ solution.”

Hundreds of millions of lithium-ion batteries are currently being deployed in the U.S., elevating the need for better regulatory compliance, environmental protection, and conservation of precious metals. Renewance provides battery life cycle management software and services that allow energy storage companies to focus on their core business while increasing safety and sustainability.

“Implementing the Renewance Connect platform was seamless and will streamline GlidePath’s operations and warranty claims process. It provides peace of mind as we manage the logistics of owning energy storage,” said Frank Reichert, GlidePath’s O&M Manager.

“GlidePath is a pioneer in the energy storage industry and the perfect partner for Renewance to expand its expertise in battery life cycle management,” said Dave Mauer, VP of Sales & Services. “We look forward to working with GlidePath to ensure the long-term success of energy storage.”

ABOUT GlidePath:

GlidePath Power Solutions is a leading developer of distributed power solutions spanning multiple technologies and U.S. power markets. Led by a team of power industry veterans, GlidePath has successfully developed multiple battery storage projects in the U.S. and is actively advancing a multi-technology project development portfolio exceeding 3,000 MW of planned distributed power capacity. Chicago-based GlidePath is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investor in low-carbon and renewable energy infrastructure. For more information, visit www.glidepath.net.

ABOUT Renewance:

Renewance provides battery life cycle management software and services to some of the world’s largest energy storage companies. Renewance is a winner of the Department of Energy Battery Recycling Prize, focused on improving the reverse supply chain. Renewance has extensive related experience, including executing turn-key decommissioning, repurposing & recycling of several large multi-MWh energy storage systems and leading a global battery take back program. Renewance plays a leadership role in driving the creation of reverse supply chain best practices and actively participates in programs such as the ESA Corporate Responsibility Initiative. For more information, visit http://batterystewardship.com/