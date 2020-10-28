Volkswagen Group of America Chooses Fairfax County for Headquarters Operations -- Again

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe, has chosen to keep its headquarters in Fairfax County.

Volkswagen selected Fairfax County for its North American headquarters in 2007 and has become a highly visible and active member of the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.-area business community.

The company signed a new, 20-year lease agreement for a 196,000 square-foot headquarters as an anchor tenant in Boston Properties' new 1.1 million square foot development in the next phase of Reston Town Center.

“Volkswagen Group of America is truly the kind of employer that any community would love to have – great jobs, great corporate citizen – and indeed it could choose any headquarters location it wants, so we are honored that the firm has chosen Fairfax County and Northern Virginia – again – and will be an important part of our economic base for decades to come,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

“This speaks volumes about our value as a headquarters location and the ability to find and keep high-caliber talent, and joins announcements by Microsoft, Google and Facebook as important indicators of the strength of this business community, especially in a difficult period economically,” Hoskins said.

Volkswagen Group of America houses the U.S. operations of a worldwide family of distinguished and exciting brands including Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, as well as VW Credit, Inc. In addition to the headquarters operation in Fairfax County, the company has a manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.