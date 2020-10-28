CSI Proudly Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Closure Systems International (CSI), a global leader in closure design, manufacturing, and high-speed application systems, has recently become a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). CSI joins over 300 coalition members including The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Unilever, Procter & Gamble and many others collectively working to advance sustainable packaging.

When it comes to sustainable closure design, CSI has led the industry with sustainable materials development and lightweight closure designs.

Membership in the SPC comes following CSI’s announcement of its newest sustainable development, PolyCycle® post-consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE resin, which was created specifically for food and beverage closure applications.

“We look forward to collaborating with fellow member companies that share our desire to lead industry into more sustainable packaging. SPC provides a conducive environment for these packaging initiatives to come to fruition.” – Richard Burt, Vice President of Business Development at CSI.

About CSI

Closure Systems International Inc (CSI) is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative closures for a wide range of applications in consumer and industrial markets. In addition to high quality closures and capping equipment, CSI provides unparalleled customer and technical services for high-speed application systems. Major categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.

CSI’s cutting-edge closure solutions help customers maximize profits by increasing the marketability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations. From reducing the impact of manufacturing operations to an industry-leading suite of sustainable closure profiles, CSI’s sustainability expertise and sustainable product offerings ensure customers stay on top of market trends and consumer demands.

CSI is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and produces 50+ billion closures annually across its 9 manufacturing sites. For more information, visit CSI’s website at www.csiclosures.com.