ABEC To Deliver Industry’s First 6,000 Liter Single-Use Bioreactor to BioInno Bioscience

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced it will be providing CSR single-use mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation systems, including the industry’s first 6,000L single-use bioreactor, to BioInno Bioscience's new contract development and manufacturing facility in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. The facility is expected to be operational by mid-2021.

BioInno’s unique facility will utilize single-use technologies to enable multi-product flexibility and rapid time to market, and ABEC’s CSR single-use systems will enable high productivity and low cost of goods. ABEC’s CSR bioreactors and fermenters lead the industry in both scale and performance. Leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers are now operating CSR at 4,000L scale, double the industry standard. Process performance comparable to stainless steel systems has also been demonstrated for several cell culture and microbial fermentation customers. BioInno will realize even greater economies of scale at 6,000L, which will set new benchmarks in the reduction of cost of goods for monoclonal antibody manufacturing. ABEC’s CSR systems will also be used for plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing.

“BioInno is investing to support China’s rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry,” said Dr. Xiaojian (David) Zhao, BioInno Chairman and CEO. “ABEC’s scalable single-use technology is key to providing the most cost-effective services to our clients.”

“We are proud to be supporting BioInno with our 6,000L CSR bioreactor technology,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. “ABEC has consistently been an innovation leader in our industry, and our scalable single-use solutions have continued that tradition.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BioInno Bioscience

BioInno Bioscience provides development and manufacturing services for hard-to-manufacture and cost-sensitive biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, other recombinant proteins, and cell and gene therapies. BioInno supports many clients in China, Asia and around the world and works with partners that provide leading expertise and technology to enable our clients to benefit from global leaders of new materials and techniques. BioInno is also a leading provider of cell culture media manufactured in China for local use. Laboratories in Suzhou provide solutions to many difficult problems faced by clients who are developing novel biopharmaceutical products.

For more information visit http://www.bioinnobio.com. More information about BioInno can also be found in a recent interview published on YouTube.