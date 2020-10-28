AutoGrid and American PowerNet Partner to Deliver Corporate Renewable Energy Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & WYOMISSING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoGrid, the market leader in AI-powered flexibility management software for the energy industry, today announced a strategic partnership with electricity provider American PowerNet (APN) to offer AutoGrid FlexTM for renewable energy monitoring and optimization to corporate customers and other large power consumers.

This partnership marries APN’s specialized expertise in wholesale and renewable energy management services with AutoGrid’s flagship application AutoGrid FlexTM, allowing large corporate customers to reduce cost, manage risk, and achieve corporate sustainability goals.

With over 5,000 MW of assets under contract, and experience of managing distributed energy resources (DERs) in 12 countries, AutoGrid Flex is the leading flexibility management solutions globally.

Corporate renewable energy procurement has surged dramatically in recent years, and Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are predicted to account for 20% of new renewable generation in the U.S. by 2030. Driven by ambitious sustainability goals and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, companies are taking active roles in energy management as a strategic and differentiating priority. As corporate energy management increases in scope and sophistication, there is a growing need for operational visibility, advanced analytics, and asset orchestration solutions to manage complex renewable portfolios. Robust marketplaces and services have emerged to facilitate renewable energy procurement, but few solutions focus on maximizing operational and economic efficiency of these assets once they are in operation.

“Large corporate energy consumers have both economic and reputational incentive to improve energy operations, and many of the power industry’s largest advancements are being undertaken by frontier-pushing corporations,” said Scott Helm, chief executive officer of American PowerNet. “Ambitious objectives such as net-zero energy, electric vehicle fleet deployments, and 24/7 renewable power matching are being actively pursued with CEO sponsorship and significant financial investment. This partnership brings our deep experience with AutoGrid’s cutting-edge technology in use by leading independent power producers and utilities to support corporate renewable energy consumers.”

“As large corporations take more active roles in procuring, balancing, and optimizing their energy use, they will increasingly require tools that were traditionally reserved for electric utilities or energy companies.” said Alex Pratt, Senior Director of Business Development at AutoGrid. “Indeed, many corporations purchase and consume far more power than some electric utilities, and the AutoGrid Flex platform enables real-time visibility and controls across both the renewable supply and demand sides of operations, even if assets are distributed geographically across a global corporate footprint.”

About AutoGrid:

AutoGrid builds AI-powered software solutions that enables a smarter energy world. The company’s suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time, at scale through different value streams. AutoGrid’s flagship application, AutoGrid Flex, is ranked as the #1 Virtual Power Plant Platform in the world according to the global ranking published in 2020 by industry-leading research and analysis firm Guidehouse (formerly, Navigant Research).

About American PowerNet:

American PowerNet (APN) is a 25 year old independent power supply company providing retail and wholesale electric supply services throughout the United States. APN is dedicated to providing industry-leading energy management expertise to commercial, industrial, and governmental entities. American PowerNet is a member of six U.S. RTOs and provides transparent access to the wholesale markets. American PowerNet’s services focus on direct access to the wholesale markets enabling large customers to manage the basis risk associated with their VPPA/PPAs.