OneTeam Partners Unlocks Partnership with Original Livestream Platform Key

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the demand for virtual experiences builds, OneTeam Partners has formed a collaborative deal with live pay-per-stream platform Key to help athletes reach their fans in unique and authentic ways, as well as provide the technology to maximize and grow their brand partnerships.

Guided by OneTeam’s mission to help athletes maximize the value of their rights, Key’s platform provides an opportunity for brands to partner with talent to own, integrate and sponsor live experiences. As virtual events continue to flourish in the age of social distancing, the flexible digital experience Key provides benefits fans with enhanced and interactive moments, brands or sponsors the ability to control their integration, and athletes the ability to independently manage their participation, monetization, and unique psychographic & behavioral audience data insights.

OneTeam plans to introduce Key’s technology platform to the vast network of athletes across all OneTeam’s Players Association partners - including the NFL Players Association, MLB Players Association, MLS Players Association, U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association, Women’s National Basketball Players Association, and U.S. Rugby Players Association – to provide seamless yet sophisticated ways for athletes to partner with brands and for fans to interact with players.

“In understanding the scale of OneTeam’s partnerships, we are excited to be a piece of the puzzle that supports driving more value for their players,” said Key CEO and founder Evan Wayne. “Our team is pushing the boundaries for live technology with more authentic talent and brand connectivity. If we take anything away from the current state of our society, one resounding truth is that virtual experiences are here to stay.”

“Adding the Key live platform to OneTeam’s set of business solutions, we anticipate developing some tremendous connections between the athletes we represent and brands that want to work with them, while also creating premium fan experiences,” said OneTeam Partners Chief Revenue Officer Nick Frasco.

Upcoming digital events will be announced shortly. For additional information, please go to www.mykeylive.com and www.joinoneteam.com.

ABOUT KEY

Founded in 2019, Key Holdings, a pay-per-stream interactive live platform, provides control of monetization and data back to Talent. Key offers frictionless technology, not requiring Talent or Fans to download an app to unlock the live experience. The platform enables Brands to partner with Talent with opportunities to own, integrate and sponsor live events. Key's rich data integrations provide actionable insights for Talent to drive content strategy and future partnerships. Primary verticals on Key include: Sports, Music, Culinary & Wellness. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mykeylive.com/.

ABOUT ONETEAM PARTNERS

Formed in November 2019, OneTeam Partners is a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital. OneTeam helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and likeness rights by transforming the way in which athletes interact with businesses across four verticals: group licensing, athlete marketing, content and venture investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association, Women’s National Basketball Players Association, and U.S. Rugby Players Association. To learn more please visit www.joinoneteam.com.