8x8 Awarded NASPO Alaska Contract, Ensuring Public Sector Agencies Can Begin the Journey to the Cloud

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the State of Alaska has signed a Participating Addendum with 8x8 under the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint (NVP) Cloud Solutions contract.

Effective immediately, state, local and education (SLED) government agencies in Alaska have the opportunity to purchase the 8x8 Open Communications Platform™, which uniquely combines voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center in a single solution, directly from 8x8 or 8x8 channel partners. This allows SLED organizations to move to the cloud and transform the digital workplace.

Because 8x8 is an awarded participant in the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative contract, 8x8 channel partners are empowered to work with SLED organizations through a simplified procurement process. Most government agencies within participating states of the NASPO Cloud Solutions Contract are able to purchase cloud communications solutions directly from 8x8; agencies should review applicable participating addenda for details.

Agencies in the US and around the world are replacing legacy on-premises systems with secure and resilient cloud communication platforms, ensuring uninterrupted coordination and delivery of constituent services now and in the future. Alaska is the first state to participate in 8x8’s NVP Cloud Solutions Contract, enabling agencies to become more efficient while improving the constituent experience by deploying 8x8’s NASPO-certified, cloud communications platform.

Globally, public sector momentum toward 8x8 cloud communications is building as government agencies transition to an operate from anywhere model that supports mobile and remote employees. Earlier this year, two US states deployed 8x8 Contact Center, and Manchester City Council in the UK deployed the 8x8 Open Communications Platform to help keep vital services running safely for its more than half a million residents throughout the public health lockdown.

Key public sector benefits of the 8x8 Open Communications Platform include:

Solve for tomorrow, but start with today: Each 8x8 X Series plan is designed to meet the specific requirements of the public sector’s wide range of users. Agencies can mix-and-match only the services they need today with a clear path to changing and expanding needs in the future. Accelerate digitization efforts: 8x8’s proven deployment methodology, developed from experience with tens of thousands of implementations, provides a risk-free path to modernizing how agencies connect, collaborate and create new citizen experiences. Business resilience: 8x8’s integrated cloud communications platform keeps communications up and running even during times of disaster. Increase efficiency with AI: The 8x8 Virtual Agent addresses high volume, routine topics, so contact center agents can focus on more complex issues. Integrate communications to create an engagement ecosystem: 8x8 easily integrates communications into systems of records. Employees work in one interface with all the relevant information they need right at their fingertips. 8x8 desktop and mobile app for business communications: Teams are unified and reachable — even on the go. By having a single business number and using the 8x8 Work desktop and mobile apps empowers employees to work from anywhere, even from their personal phone.

“Now more than ever, the public sector needs a trusted partner to help government agencies rapidly transition from legacy systems to a more resilient and powerful cloud communications platform for collaboration and constituent service,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “Today’s announcement with the State of Alaska builds on the strong momentum 8x8 has seen in the state, local, education and special districts segment in the US and around the world. The NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract ensures agencies across Alaska and the US can work with 8x8 and our channel partners to easily mix-and-match and deploy the cloud communications, video conferencing and contact center solutions they need to meet their evolving work requirements.”

