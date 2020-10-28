1010data and Exabel Expand Partnership to Provide Enhanced Alternative Data Solution for Hedge Funds and Asset Managers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1010data and Exabel today are announcing the expansion of their relationship after the success of their COVID-19 Tracker. The joint solution from the partnership will provide investment managers with the power of their own personal data science team without the associated overhead. This will empower hedge funds and asset managers with richer insights into consumer spending and ticker performance while minimizing the need to have their own internal research department.

The new product suite combines 1010data’s industry-leading alternative data expertise with Exabel’s intuitive user interface and data science platform to create a set of insightful dashboards that rival those built by data science teams at top tier asset management institutions. The platform will appeal to discretionary, as well as systematic investment teams, making use of pre-built dashboards and screens designed to highlight the alternative data metrics that typically signal stock price moves, while KPI forecasts help to better identify earnings surprises. All callouts are put through rigorous quantitative backtesting to prove the data’s value in the real world.

Notes Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of 1010data, about the new offering: “Alternative data has become a requisite supplement to fundamental stock research in order to arrive at an investment thesis with greater conviction. This year has offered unprecedented levels of spending and market volatility increasing the necessity for more frequent updates, utilizing new data sources and eliminating the need for complicated onboarding. We are excited to expand our partnership with Exabel to provide customers with enhanced and easy-to-use access to market data.”

“The power of this new platform will benefit funds of all styles and sizes with an extensive offering of pre-built insights and tools as well as flexibility to customize analysis as required within the platform,” said Neil Chapman, CEO of Exabel.

About 1010data

For more than 20 years, 1010data has helped financial, retail and consumer goods customers monitor shifts in consumer demand and market conditions and rapidly respond with highly targeted strategies. The 1010data Insights Platform combines market intelligence, data management, granular enterprise analytics, and collaboration capabilities to empower better business outcomes. More than 900 of the world’s foremost companies partner with 1010data to power smarter decisions. To learn more, visit 1010data.com.

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfils a growing need in financial markets: while use of data – including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data – is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately. For more information visit: https://www.exabel.com/.