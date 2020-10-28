Bavarian Nordic Adopting Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats for Digital Launch of New Vaccines

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bavarian Nordic is adopting multichannel Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats for the digital launch of new products in the U.S. and Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, and the Baltics. Specializing in vaccines for infectious diseases, the company needed advanced commercial solutions to support its digital-first strategy. Veeva brings together multichannel engagement and compliant content for the innovative biotechnology company to drive the right interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs) across the right channels.

“Veeva helped us get new digital capabilities and channels up and running fast to meet an aggressive launch timeline and support our global growth plans,” said Robin Kirkby, vice president of commercial operations at Bavarian Nordic. “We now have the commercial foundation in place for digital engagement and to quickly get vaccines to the patients that need them.”

Multichannel Veeva CRM enables Bavarian Nordic to leverage digital channels such as remote meetings, virtual events, and email to connect with HCPs as in-person access remains limited. Seamless integration with Vault PromoMats helps field teams deliver approved assets across channels, including face-to-face, email, and web. With timely insights and a complete view of their customers and content, Bavarian Nordic can rapidly address changing commercial needs and drive timely, relevant HCP engagement.

“The ability to engage customers with the right content in the right channel at the right time is core to digital excellence in commercial,” said Jan van den Burg, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. “Innovative companies like Bavarian Nordic are accelerating their digital transformation efforts to deliver a seamless customer experience across channels.”

As part of multichannel Veeva CRM, Bavarian Nordic is implementing Veeva CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Events Management, and Veeva CRM MyInsights. With Vault PromoMats, Bavarian Nordic can combine digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review to improve global reuse of promotional materials and maintain compliance from content creation through distribution.

Learn how Veeva commercial solutions are the foundation for digital excellence at the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical Europe Summit Online, 17-18 Nov., 2020.

Additional Information

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions—including data, software, and services—for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

® 2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.