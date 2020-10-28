Henry Schein Announces Distribution Agreement with Carrizo Dental to Provide Oral Health Solutions for Dental Practitioners in Argentina

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. today announced its exclusive distribution agreement with Carrizo Dental, a leading Córdoba-based distributor of dental supplies and equipment, to distribute the company’s Henry Schein-brand product portfolio to dental professionals throughout Argentina. As a result, dental practitioners operating in Argentina will have a local sales channel to purchase Henry Schein-brand products, helping to ensure a convenient, fast, and seamless process for requesting and receiving these products that can help improve clinical outcomes. Previously, local dentists had to import these products from Henry Schein in other markets, such as the United States.

General dentists, laboratory technicians, and specialists in Argentina will have direct access to disposables, infection control products, laboratory materials and equipment, and supplies necessary for a variety of specialized dentistry, including endodontics and orthodontics.

“This partnership will advance local support to Argentina-based oral health professionals and help ensure quality products are efficiently delivered,” said Carol Challed, Vice President and General Manager, Market Development Group and Strategic Partnerships, Henry Schein. “Together with Carrizo Dental, we can deliver products and solutions customers can rely on to help deliver optimal patient care.”

In addition to having more access to Henry Schein-brand products and solutions, practitioners in Argentina will benefit from local product support and consultation from sales representatives who can conduct virtual or in-person product trainings, support service-related issues, and advise on product solutions to advance clinical outcomes.

“We are excited to be Henry Schein’s exclusive representative in Argentina, and we will work together to provide enhanced service and product solutions to our customers,” said Esteban Carrizo, General Manager, Carrizo Dental. “Our collaboration with Henry Schein will bring tremendous benefits and solutions to oral health professionals operating their practices and providing essential oral health care to patients in Argentina.”

Carrizo Dental is a family business founded in 1955 in Córdoba, Argentina, with the mission to provide a wide range of domestic and imported products to dentists, dental prosthetists, and dental schools. With sustained growth, the company is a trusted and valued name in the dental market.

For more information, or if you would like to order Henry Schein-brand products in Argentina, please contact Carrizo Dental at +54 351 4282222, hola@carrizodental.com, or visit www.carrizodental.com.

