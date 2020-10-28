B&W Thermal to Refurbish North American Power Plant to Maintain Efficiency and Performance

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Thermal segment will perform boiler maintenance and refurbish a bottom ash system for a power plant in North America. The contract is valued at more than $7 million and was awarded to B&W’s subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC).

The work is scheduled for the spring of 2021. The project scope includes boiler and auxiliary equipment repairs, maintenance work and outage support for the plant.

“As an important part of B&W Thermal’s product and service offerings, BWCC is a single-source turnkey supplier of a full range of field construction, construction management, installation, refurbishment and maintenance services,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “BWCC’s network of regional service centers and extensive experience with a wide range of projects allows us to respond quickly to customers’ needs and provide safe, reliable solutions at any facility.”

B&W Thermal offers a comprehensive suite of equipment and solutions to keep the power fleet running reliably and efficiently. With more than 150 years’ experience in the power industry, B&W Thermal is one of the few U.S. companies with the technical capabilities needed to service thermal plants, boilers and emissions control equipment, no matter what type of challenges customers may face.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Thermal

Babcock & Wilcox Thermal designs, manufactures and erects steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance and field services for plants in the power generation, oil & gas, and industrial sectors. B&W Thermal has an extensive global base of installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to perform boiler maintenance and refurbish a bottom ash system for a power plant in North America. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.