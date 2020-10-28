Palantir Technologies Joins The Trinity Challenge

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is proud to announce it is joining Trinity College Cambridge’s “The Trinity Challenge” as a member. Palantir's Foundry technology will be made available to Trinity Challenge participants through Swiss Re's “Risk Resilience Center,” a platform that enables participants to analyse previously fragmented data in a collaborative environment, thereby preventing duplicative efforts and accelerating insight generation and true problem-solving.

Since the start of the pandemic, Palantir has enabled its partners around the world to harness the power of data analytics and securely sharing insights across organisations, helping them to make timely, data-driven decisions at a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

One of these initiatives is Swiss Re’s Risk Resilience Center. Backed by Palantir’s Foundry technology, it went live within days of the first major shutdown in March 2020. Drawing on the collaborative efforts of domain experts, academics, data providers, analysts, and data engineers, it enables a comprehensive understanding of the pandemic’s impact and trajectory. Users of the Risk Resilience Center today have access to over 100 key publicly available global data sources related to COVID-19’s health, economic and social dimensions (such as aggregated mobility and behavioural patterns) and a range of academic models.

Louis Mosley, Palantir Technologies UK lead, said:

“We are delighted to be joining the Trinity Challenge today. Participants are seeking to make use of the most up-to-date information in order to collaborate in delivering critical public health outcomes. This is what Palantir Foundry does best. We are excited our technology will play a role in providing researchers with the tools they need to solve emerging global health challenges in the most effective, reliable, and responsible ways.”

Dame Sally Davies, Master of Trinity College Cambridge, said:

“Having access to this wealth of data and analytics creates a tremendous opportunity for academics, researchers and analysts. It provides the basis for new modelling, ground-breaking analyses and actionable solutions.

We invite researchers and analysts from the public and private sector to apply to join the Challenge, work with Swiss Re and Palantir, and make their insights available as global public goods.”

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.