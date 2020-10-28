Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Raises Over $1.8 Million for Kids in Its First-ever Virtual Event

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk continued the Skechers Foundation’s decade-plus annual tradition of gathering to support children with special needs and education, through a virtual event viewed by many across the country. The October 25 event raised over $1.8 million in funds, tipping the total since the first Walk in 2009 to an impressive $15 million. Celebrity youth and students across Southern California’s beach cities joined together to host the event, taking viewers through their personal journey during these unprecedented times. A star-studded lineup rallied behind the kids and the cause, including performances with America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee and appearances with celebrities and sport legends such as Tony Romo, Brooke Burke, Sugar Ray Leonard, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Howie Long, Denise Austin, and many more.

“It feels so awesome to be back…Heck, yeah!” exclaimed Kodi Lee, headlining performer at the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Virtual Walk. Added Kodi’s mother, Tina Lee: “Though we’re celebrating from home, this year’s Walk felt even more special than the last. A pandemic could not keep our community from joining together to raise funds for thousands of children and celebrating with Kodi. Everyone’s support for kids with special needs has touched our hearts, and Kodi loves how his performances bring joy to so many, especially in these uncertain times. It’s an event we’ll never forget.”

“Though 2020 has presented its fair share of obstacles, canceling our Walk was not an option,” said Michael Greenberg, co-founder of the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. “This year, our typical 3.5-mile event was shared with communities across the South Bay and beyond – and our celebration will continue to live online year-round for the world to watch and give. Thanks to our all-star roster of celebrities and athletes, the continued support of many of our regular sponsors, and the generosity of thousands of families, we’re able to make a difference when it’s needed most.”

“When COVID struck, we realized that offerings in the Friendship Foundation were going to drastically change, and our kids with special needs were going to be the most impacted by reduced or limited services,” said Yossi Mintz, executive director of The Friendship Foundation. “Many of these kids did not understand what was happening, or why their daily routines were halted overnight. Thanks to the support of the Skechers Foundation and funds raised by the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, we were able to quickly adapt and create a roster of virtual programs for Friendship Foundation families to utilize and remain connected from home. These ambitious changes have helped many get through these unusual times.”

Historically California’s largest event for children with special needs and education, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has raised more than $15 million to date for public schools, scholarships and the Friendship Foundation. More than 17,000 registrants participate in the event annually, many of whom have celebrated virtually from home and walked through their neighborhoods in tribute.

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk thanks its headlining media sponsor NBC4, as well as more than 100 other companies who have supported our children including Gelson’s, United Legwear & Apparel, The CET Foundation, Moose Toys, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Petco Foundation, Steel Sports, Vertra, Chevron, McCarthy Construction, Dakine, Aptos Retail, CAA-GBG, Continental Development, Mattel, Marshalls, WSS, O’Melveny, Halo Life, Ross Dress for Less, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, Suntech, Caskey & Caskey and Associates, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Stroyke Properties.

To watch the stream of this year’s Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk virtual presentation and learn more about the event, please visit skechersfriendshipwalk.com or YouTube, and follow the Walk on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Skechers Foundation

The Skechers Foundation was established to provide families around the world with the necessities and skills to succeed in life. In addition to organizing the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, the Skechers Foundation funds tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide education and job training, shoes, clothing, fitness and nutrition guidance to communities in need.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE: SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,615 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

