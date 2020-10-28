Thumbtack Joins Forces With Neighborly to Help Local Home Service Businesses Grow

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thumbtack, a marketplace connecting customers to local service professionals, announced today it has teamed up with Neighborly®, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands. Bringing millions of customers to more than 3,700 franchises in the U.S., Thumbtack will help grow these vital home service businesses across the country.

“In this new era of hyper focus on the home, Neighborly is an important ally in helping homeowners manage their most important investment,” said Jeff Grant, COO at Thumbtack. “Neighborly’s community of quality home service professionals combined with Thumbtack’s digital-native customer base will help bring more business to local communities.”

Home services on Thumbtack have seen growth during COVID-19 and the trend towards digital has accelerated. As our homes continue to be the place where we work, play and live, owners are increasingly interested in making investments in their residences while seeing maintenance projects rise. Thumbtack will drive new business opportunities to small business owners within Neighborly ranging from plumbing and HVAC to painting and home inspections.

“We joined forces with Thumbtack because we were looking for a way to align more leads for our franchise owners, which became a critical decision in 2020,” said Luke Stanton, president of ProTradeNet®, Neighborly’s preferred vendor division. “What we’ve received is so much more. Thumbtack has poured resources into the development of a program specifically for Neighborly, which has added immense value for our brands and franchise owners.”

Thumbtack’s marketplace connects customers to Neighborly’s home service professionals with the right expertise, availability, and pricing — a system Thumbtack has perfected over more than 50 million projects. With Thumbtack, Neighborly’s franchise owners can grow their businesses on their own terms, targeting the exact projects they want, setting when and where they work, and determining what they charge.

To help optimize time and maximize spend, Thumbtack has created a dedicated program for franchise owners. The company’s new national brand experience includes:

White glove sales experience: Specialized team to share insights with local franchise owners to help businesses grow more profitably.

Dedicated onboarding specialists: Hands-on experience when joining Thumbtack to tailor profile pages, set job preferences and provide visibility needed to maximize growth.

Ongoing personalized support: To provide better results, our team helps create a customized job pipeline based on business needs, size and capabilities.

