SurgeryPlus® Announces Growth Investment from Serent Capital

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employer Direct Healthcare, a market-leader in the high-performance surgical network and center of excellence space, announced a significant growth investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in high-growth technology and tech-enabled services companies. The company will continue to focus on scaling its product offerings and provider network to provide cost-efficient healthcare to employers across the U.S.

Founded in 2011, Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) is a provider of an industry-leading surgical solution, SurgeryPlus®. SurgeryPlus® provides access to top quality and fairly-priced care through hundreds of facilities and thousands of surgeons across the U.S. The company’s solution is offered to approximately two million plan members nationwide.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Serent,” said John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare. He continued, "With this investment and Serent’s partnership, we are positioned to further scale our offering and execute on our mission of providing superior quality of care at affordable prices for millions across the U.S.”

“John and the EDH team have built an exceptional solution that provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions to hundreds of large employers,” stated David Kennedy, General Partner at Serent Capital. He continued, “We are excited to partner with EDH to help them grow their go-to-market capabilities through our resources, including our Growth and Human Capital Teams, and our years of healthcare experience.”

Employer Direct Healthcare represents the 8th investment in the healthcare market for Serent Capital and the 2nd investment in the cost containment segment. Previous investments include Axiom Medical, Cardon Outreach, Equinox Healthcare, Pondera, Professional Health Care Network, Senior Dental Care, and United Allergy Services.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and the SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, SurgeryPlus®, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members.