Cloud Logistics by E2open and Uber Freight Partner to Bring Seamless Integration of Digital Freight Brokerage Rates and Capacity to Shippers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Logistics by E2open (Cloud Logistics) and Uber Freight today announced a partnership on a direct Application Programming Interface (API) integration for seamless access to digital freight brokerage rates and capacity when planning or executing shipments within the industry’s easiest-to-use Transportation Management System (TMS). Cloud Logistics and Uber Freight will work together to provide shippers with a new level of ease, flexibility and rate transparency to successfully secure capacity in today’s increasingly uncertain and fast-moving markets.

Cloud Logistics is a leading innovator and provider of a modern, intuitive and easy-to-use TMS. Uber Freight's integration with the Cloud Logistics TMS via API allows shippers to view instant quotes from carriers in Uber Freight’s extensive network, tender shipments and take advantage of instant access to capacity. As unexpected market fluctuations define our new normal, real-time information on rates and capacity is more important than ever to both effectively plan ahead and make quick adjustments to their supply chain operations. Shippers need up-to-date visibility into market conditions and pricing to make decisions that maintain consistency and service for their clients.

“Our partnership with Cloud Logistics makes it easier for shippers to respond to market instability around capacity and rates in real-time by giving them more flexibility and proactive control over their shipping operations,” said Laurent Hautefeuille, head of business development at Uber Freight. “This API integration provides real-time rating and instant capacity that Cloud Logistics shippers can count on, in a way that is fully integrated and keeps shippers at the forefront of the evolving freight market.”

“We are excited to bring new, quality partnerships to our TMS solution,” said Joe Olson, executive vice president and chief of customer operations at E2open. “Uber Freight is a provider that many customers already use and enabling access to their engines directly from our solution brings a single, streamlined user experience to our clients.”

This integration will allow shippers on the cloud-based Cloud Logistics TMS to seamlessly access Uber Freight’s real-time pricing and expansive network of over 60,000 global carriers without leaving the TMS platform. Shippers can get set up quickly and gain access to rates and available capacity within hours.

“At E2open we’re dedicated to delivering the fastest route to value to our clients by making the complexities of transportation management simple and manageable for companies of any size,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “This partnership comes at a time when simplicity and efficiency are paramount, and we are excited to bring this offering to the shipping industry and provide clients with the visibility and innovation needed to remain nimble and competitive.”

Uber Freight is continuing to partner with leading TMS providers to equip shippers with the tools they need to efficiently move goods around the world.

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a logistics platform built on the power of Uber with the goal to reshape global logistics and deliver reliability, flexibility and transparency for shippers and carriers. Since launching in 2017, Uber Freight has built one of the world’s largest digitally-enabled carrier networks and transformed entrenched practices around pricing and booking freight to reduce inefficiencies and increase opportunities for business growth and industry collaboration. Today, the business counts over 65,000 carriers in its network and thousands of shippers as customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, including AB Inbev, Nestle, LG, Land O’Lakes and many more. To learn more, please visit www.uberfreight.com.

About Cloud Logistics by E2open

Cloud Logistics by E2open (Cloud Logistics) provides innovative and easy-to-use technology that powers transportation logistics solutions for the global supply chain market. Cloud Logistics’ TMS offers a modern, intuitive user experience to simplify carrier selection, load tendering, communication and payment while increasing visibility and offering real-time reporting. The cloud-based tool is easy to implement and offers a rapid-deployment TMS that can go live in as little as one day. Cloud Logistics makes the complexities of order collaboration, communication and international transportation management simple and beneficial for companies of any size. The TMS includes a unique user experience, customizable alerts, social technology for business and a mobile application designed specifically for carriers. For more information about Cloud Logistics for mid-market companies, please visit www.gocloudlogistics.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we're creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo, Cloud Logistics by E2open and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

