Alvarez & Marsal’s P3-Infrastructure-Real Estate Practice Joins Hayat Brown

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The P3-Infrastructure-Real Estate Advisory practice of Alvarez & Marsal (A&M P3) has joined Hayat Brown, a leading civil engineering firm that specializes in urban infrastructure. A&M P3 is an industry leader in public-private partnership advisory specializing in analysis and execution of creative financing and delivery solutions for economic development and major capital projects. This growth is expected to forge a new advisory division to complement Hayat Brown’s infrastructure delivery services by offering a more diverse service catalog and broadening its reach to public institutions nationally.

For more than 15 years, Managing Director Jay Brown has led A&M P3 as it supported federal, state and local government agencies, public authorities and higher education institutions in solving complex real estate and facility challenges. “Our team has integrated commercial real estate expertise and public-private partnership principles to support the privatization of over 200,000 military family housing units, to initiate economic development and higher education projects totaling billions in construction costs and to develop cutting edge financing strategies for projects such as the Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility. We expect to continue this drive to excellence as we unite our efforts with the team at Hayat Brown,” Brown said.

With professionals located in Washington and St. Louis, Mo., A&M P3 team members will transition to Hayat Brown and continue to serve clients across the country, offering best practices and value-added services from successful projects that positively impacted jurisdictions and campuses.

“With a combined 65 years of industry experience, Jay Brown and his team have built one of the premier public-private partnership consulting practices in the industry,” said Bryan Marsal, co-CEO and co-founder of Alvarez & Marsal. “I am confident that the Hayat Brown P3 Advisory team will continue to offer creative, action-oriented solutions that deliver value and much-needed facilities to our cities, states, federal agencies and universities struggling to recover from the pandemic.”

The addition of A&M P3’s diverse collection of professionals will build on Hayat Brown’s heritage as a minority- and woman-owned firm. Having served numerous historically black colleges and universities, as well as led urban revitalization projects, the A&M P3 team will advance Hayat Brown’s values of inclusion and equity by broadening the scope of public and institutional clients focused on transforming communities and education environments.

About Hayat Brown

Comprised of experienced, savvy professionals, Hayat Brown provides services in engineering and P3, real estate and infrastructure advisory. Diversely-staffed and minority-owned, Hayat Brown’s mission is to improve society by helping governments, private companies and universities deliver capital improvements that promote equitable and financially stable communities for living, learning, justice and health. We are committed to bringing long-term revitalization and economic development to much-needed urban areas. For more information, visit www.hayatbrown.com.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal has a long history of guiding companies and public sector entities through complex financial, operational and organizational challenges. Its services include turnaround management consulting, crisis and interim management, performance improvement, creditor advisory, global corporate finance, dispute analysis and forensics, tax advisory, real estate advisory and business consulting. A network of seasoned professionals in locations across the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America, enables the firm to deliver on its proven reputation for leadership, problem solving and value creation. For more information, visit www.alvarezandmarsal.com.