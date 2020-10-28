Digital.ai and BMC collaborate to empower global enterprises to accelerate innovation and improve customer experience.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital.ai, the creator of the industry’s first intelligent Value Stream Platform, today announced a strategic alliance with BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, to provide an advanced, AI-driven change management and service desk analytics solution for customers of the BMC Helix ITSM solution. Leveraging the Digital.ai Value Stream Platform AI-powered analytics engine, the fully integrated solution helps ensure that organizations have the right information, in the right context, at the right time so they can make the best possible data-driven decisions for their business. This insight enables enterprises to keep pace with the accelerating speed of innovation while anticipating and avoiding disruptions that could adversely impact the customer experience.

“ The combination of Digital.ai’s AI-powered analytics with the BMC Helix ITSM solution gives IT teams the advanced service and operational insights they need to meet the business’s requirements for speed, quality, and efficient change management,” said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer at BMC. “ We are pleased to work with Digital.ai to bring this technology to our customers as they innovate and evolve into Autonomous Digital Enterprises.”

The inability to correlate siloed data has long been a blocker to solving complex IT problems. Historically, by the time IT has the data needed to make an informed decision, it is too late, and, in a lot of cases, decisions are made without having the complete analysis and data available.

Digital.ai’s AI-powered analytics engine, the heart of the Digital.ai Value Stream Platform, integrates data from a range of IT sources - including DevOps, ITSM, ITIM and APM tools. Machine Learning (ML) models then process the data through millions of permutations and combinations to predict issues and prevent systemic problems. This patented technology is deployed in weeks, not months, and empowers users across the organization by giving them the information they need when they need it, with interactive visualizations that support all types of analytics, from pre-configured dashboards to ad hoc queries.

The Digital.ai-powered analytics solution enables users of the BMC Helix ITSM solution to add advanced analytics to their industry-leading service and change management. Key capabilities include the ability to:

Increase performance – Improve Change Approval Board (CAB) productivity and effectiveness by transforming the role of change management from change approver to proactive advisor to development and delivery teams. Identify and eliminate systemic causes of change failure across people, process, and technology.

– Improve Change Approval Board (CAB) productivity and effectiveness by transforming the role of change management from change approver to proactive advisor to development and delivery teams. Identify and eliminate systemic causes of change failure across people, process, and technology. Predict & prevent major service disruptions – Identify applications with the highest risk of an outage via a breakthrough AI/ML-driven early warning system. Prioritize capabilities with highest customer impact, prevent service impacts, and improve restoration time.

– Identify applications with the highest risk of an outage via a breakthrough AI/ML-driven early warning system. Prioritize capabilities with highest customer impact, prevent service impacts, and improve restoration time. Mitigate change risk and reduce change failure – Use advanced AI/ML models to evaluate all available relevant data – from BMC Helix ITSM and DevOps tools, detect change impact, and predict change failure. Find and fix risk factors both upstream in DevOps and downstream in IT Operations.

“ We are excited to collaborate with BMC to bring BMC Helix customers transformative AI/ML technology that helps to solve real business problems and provides a competitive advantage in their markets,” said Gaurav Rewari, CTO & GM of AI and VSM at Digital.ai. “ The integration of Digital.ai AI-driven analytics with BMC Helix ITSM enables organizations to use business information as a strategic tool to prioritize changes, reduce incidents, and lower service and operations costs.”

To learn more about the BMC Helix ITSM solution visit https://www.bmc.com/it-solutions/bmc-helix-itsm.html

For more information and to stay current with Digital.ai’s latest news, please visit www. digital.ai.

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. Using value stream management as its cornerstone, Digital.ai combines innovative technologies in agile planning, application protection, software testing and delivery, and artificial intelligence into a unified Value Stream Platform. Digital.ai makes it possible to connect software development and delivery efforts to strategic business outcomes and create secure digital experiences customers trust. Learn more at www.digital.ai and join the conversation on Twitter @digitalaisw.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.