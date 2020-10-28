Sprinklr Supports L’Oréal’s Customer Care Transformation Across 36 Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr, the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it is supporting L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company, by providing an easy way for customers to get the personalized answers they need about any product, on any social media or messaging channel. L’Oréal is leveraging Sprinklr Modern Care, Modern Engagement and Sprinklr’s AI capabilities.

In 2017, L’Oréal chose Sprinklr to accelerate its social media strategy and enhance the customer experience. Today, with pandemic lockdowns and the growth of e-commerce and social media reshaping the beauty business, the company is continuing to partner with Sprinklr to reach its new goal of becoming a 100% responsive company.

The Mission to Offer Beauty for All

In order to achieve its mission of offering beauty for all, L’Oréal strives to provide the best worldwide customer support in cosmetics. Yet, over the past decade, managing and responding to an increasing number of customer comments across channels has become a growing challenge. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns strongly accelerated the move to online shopping, resulting in growing e-commerce sales for L’Oréal and more customer inquiries online.

With hundreds of thousands of customer conversations and questions a month on social media, L’Oréal is looking to Sprinklr to help it tackle the challenge of listening to every customer, learning from them, and providing them with a memorable experience.

Listen to Engage: Becoming a 100% Responsive Company with Sprinklr

To understand consumers' expectations and better serve them, the L'Oréal team is partnering with Sprinklr to drive its social marketing model called Listen-to-Engage.

This model has three main components:

Listen: Use Sprinklr Modern Engagement to monitor brand reputation and detect interesting trends on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Sina Weibo, YouTube, WhatsApp, VK, BazaarVoice and LinkedIn.

Use Sprinklr Modern Engagement to monitor brand reputation and detect interesting trends on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Sina Weibo, YouTube, WhatsApp, VK, BazaarVoice and LinkedIn. Learn: Use Sprinklr’s AI capabilities to pull insights from customer inquiries and comments that will feed product marketing.

Use Sprinklr’s AI capabilities to pull insights from customer inquiries and comments that will feed product marketing. Love: Use Sprinklr Modern Care, along with Sprinklr’s AI capabilities, to capture, route, and resolve every engageable customer message across markets and brands.

Comments on the News:

“At L’Oréal, we are committed to providing the best consumer experience and have set ourselves the ambitious goal to become a 100% responsive company. Sprinklr is a great partner in our journey to enhance customer care in an age where instant direct conversations with brands became key for our consumers,” said Céline Dumais, Global Chief Consumer Care & Experience Officer of L'Oréal.

“Today, delivering the most powerful retail experiences starts with meeting customers on the channel of their choice,” said Luca Lazzaron, Chief Revenue Officer, Sprinklr. “As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is known for trying to share the best of beauty with all. With Sprinklr, L’Oréal can now easily listen to these consumers, learn from them and engage with them wherever they are.”

Additional Resources:

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr (@Sprinklr) is the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises. We help organizations reach, engage and listen to customers across 25 social channels, 11 messaging channels, and hundreds of millions of forums, blogs, and review sites. Sprinklr is a global company with 1,900 employees helping the world’s most valuable enterprises make their customers happier.