FCT and Opta Announce Exclusive Partnership to Deliver Data-Driven Products

FCT, the national leader in title insurance and real estate technology, and Opta Information Intelligence Inc. ("Opta"), Canada's largest property location intelligence provider, today announced their exclusive partnership to deliver data-driven products to the financial services industry.

Through this partnership, FCT will leverage data assets, products and resources to significantly increase the efficiency of end-to-end real estate transactions for FCT’s lender, appraiser, realtor and mortgage broker customers by providing access to enhanced underwriting information that may not otherwise be readily available. FCT will now have nearly 100 per cent coverage of addresses and property information in Canada.

“At FCT, we are committed to delivering a more intelligent and informed journey for all our stakeholders, and that journey starts with data,” said Michael LeBlanc, CEO, FCT. “Partnerships like this one are critical to our business as we continue to provide the most comprehensive property intelligence in the industry. Opta’s market share in the insurance vertical and rich property information complement our products and services. Through this partnership, we’re excited to expand our offering to deliver even higher value to our customers and partners.”

“We are excited to collaborate with FCT and to make a difference for mortgage professionals across the country,” said Greg McCutcheon, president, Opta. “Bringing together our data and intelligence with FCT will make a significant difference in the journey from search to keys for homeowners and provide time savings for real estate professionals, as they will now have immediate access to critical data required to complete a transaction.”

About FCT:

Founded in 1991, the FCT group of companies is based in Oakville, Ontario, and has over 900 employees across the country. The group provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real-estate-related products and services to approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders, nationwide.

The Great Place to Work® Institute has named FCT one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for six consecutive years (2015-2020) and certified FCT as a Great Place to Work. In 2020, the company was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness and list Best Workplaces™ in Ontario. FCT’s parent company, First American Financial Corporation, was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year in 2020.

For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

About Opta Information Intelligence Inc.

Opta Information Intelligence is Canada’s leading provider of property intelligence and innovative technology solutions for insurance and corporate industries. Opta helps you access, understand, and synthesize previously inaccessible information, turning it into intelligence that helps to discover and understand business risks. Visit www.optaintel.ca.