Here for Veterans: Casey’s General Stores Teams up With Pepsi® to Support Military Veterans and Their Families Throughout November

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True to its mission as a company that is Here for Good, Casey’s General Stores (Nasdaq: CASY) is rallying guests across its 16-state footprint to support those who have served and continue to serve the nation.

Throughout November, Casey’s guests can help provide assistance and scholarships to veterans and their families through two prominent nonprofit organizations, Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots, by rounding-up their purchases. In addition, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and 2-liter Pepsi® brand drink, up to $50,000 total. Your purchase of these products helps Casey’s and Pepsi to support organizations like Hope for The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots.

“Every day, Casey’s is committed to supporting our guests, and we know our guests are just as committed to serving the men and women who have served this great country,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores, and a veteran of the United States Army. “As a veteran myself, I am proud to be a part of Casey’s support of military heroes and their families, and these two remarkable organizations.”

Children of Fallen Patriots provides college scholarships and educational resources to children who have lost parents in the line of duty. Hope For The Warriors is dedicated to helping service members and military families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs and resources.

“Our goal this Veteran’s Day is to take this special moment to say thank you and honor those men and women in our communities who are serving our country,” said Julie Raheja-Perera, VP of Marketing within PepsiCo’s Central Division. “We are thrilled to partner with Casey’s to provide assistance and scholarships as it’s a way for all of us to give back to veterans and each of their families and honor the sacrifices they make for our country.”

“Our friends at Casey’s are not only Here for Good, they are making a true impact on our country’s military and veteran community,” said Robin Kelleher, president and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “For the last eight years, Casey’s loyal customers have raised nearly $6 million for HOPE’s mission. Because of Casey’s support, we provided over 12,000 individual services to more than 4,200 military families last year. Casey’s is Here for Good; they’re here for our heroes.”

David Kim, CEO and Founder of Children of Fallen Patriots, added, “Children of Fallen Patriots is truly thankful for the support of everyone at Casey’s and their customers. We are honored to join Casey’s in supporting our country’s veteran families. This partnership will help provide over 40 years of education to the children of our country’s fallen heroes, a truly life altering impact on some very deserving young scholars.”

As an added salute to all service members past and present, Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day, November 11, across its over 2,200 locations.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.

To learn more about the recipient nonprofit organizations, please visit www.hopeforwarriors.org and www.fallenpatriots.org.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.