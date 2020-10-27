Modo Customers Present During EDUCAUSE 2020: Mobile-first Leaders Share How They Keep Students Safe and Connected in the Covid Era

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colleges and universities that have moved beyond mobile to a “digital experience” with the Modo no-code app building platform are sharing their stories at EDUCAUSE 2020. To highlight and share these successes with others, Modo will host two presentations on Transforming the Student Experience during EDUCAUSE and make several case studies and playbooks available to attendees.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 4:25 to 4:45 p.m. ET 3 Success Stories: Mobile-First Leaders Unify their Distributed Campus During the Pandemic and Beyond

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 1:00 to 1:20 p.m. ET How Roosevelt University Leveraged Their Mobile App to Enable a Safe Return to Campus

Additional resources and partner case studies available from Modo at EDUCAUSE include the following (access these here: Modo at EDUCAUSE or by visiting: Modolabs.com).

Return to Campus Safely case study and playbook featuring the University of Houston and Roosevelt University

Why Mobile is a Must for NSO case study and playbook featuring the University of Southern Mississippi

Driving Enrollment and Retention case study and playbook featuring the University of Findlay

How 10 Award Winning Apps have Unified the Distributed Campus and Transformed the Student Experience

Unifying the Distributed Campus with Personalized Experiences while Elevating Students to Succeed

Cultivating Campus Health and Wellness with Mobile - Examples from San Francisco State University, the University of California at San Francisco, and Northern Arizona University

Modo Campus is the backbone that forward-thinking institutions use to create immersive digital experiences necessary to engage mobile-native students, support mandated Covid protocols and motivate healthy behaviors. Today, the app is the hub for campus life allowing schools to rapidly communicate, assess wellness and support contact tracking, reserve study space, and keep students on track.

Currently, more than 300 higher education institutions use Modo Campus. Rebecca Jenkins, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing at the University of Findlay said about Modo, “The combination of push notifications and a single, trusted source of information from and about the school has proven invaluable to keeping both students and parents engaged."

