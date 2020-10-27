Avtex Acquires Aria Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, announced today its acquisition of Aria Solutions, a leader in contact center and customer experience solutions based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Founded in 1997, Aria Solutions was one of the first system integrators in North America for Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. Aria has specialized in system integration, agent technology, omni-channel capabilities, CRM, WFM and operational analytics. Utilizing Genesys customer experience technologies, along with its own intellectual property offerings, Aria has consulted with clients to create custom contact center solutions across a wide range of industries.

“There is a real synergy between our companies, from the shared values and culture of our organizations to the passion for cloud technologies that we share,” said Robert Church, Aria President and CEO. “This deal represents an opportunity for both Aria and Avtex to expand the offerings we can provide to our clients, and we are tremendously excited to share our deep expertise around the Genesys Engage™ platform and enterprise-level customer experience solutions. Over the last 23 years, our team has developed a reputation for approachability and trust, and our clients should not expect that culture to change; Avtex and Aria are in lockstep around service to our clients being the first priority.”

Focused on the Avtex north star of “fueling exceptional customer experiences,” both organizations will continue to provide industry-leading consulting services and contact center technology to clients. “We are very excited to add the talent and know-how of Aria to the Avtex family,” said George Demou, Avtex President & CEO. “We are absolutely committed to providing unmatched expertise, as well as unparalleled end-to-end CX consulting and technology solutions for our clients. By joining together under the Avtex brand, we can now offer a greater depth of expertise than ever before, as well as end-to-end access to Genesys solutions and an impressive array of innovative intellectual property.”

About Avtex

Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.

About Aria Solutions

Aria Solutions has been a leading provider of contact center and customer engagement solutions for over 20 years. They leverage extensive industry experience, knowledge, proven methodology, tools and templates in building products and delivering innovative, omnichannel, cloud, on-premises and hybrid-based solutions. Sampford Advisors acted the exclusive Mergers & Acquisitions advisor to Aria Solutions.