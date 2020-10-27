Zynx Health Partners with Indigenous-Led Clinic in Seattle to Update Ambulatory Order Sets and Care Plans

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zynx Health is partnering with Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB), a community health center in Seattle, Washington, to update SIHB’s ambulatory order sets and care plans.

SIHB serves approximately 6,000 patients annually, and more than 4,000 identify as American Indian and/or Alaska Native.

SIHB will be utilizing Zynx’s award-winning order sets and care plans to drive care standardization across the organization. It will customize and incorporate care plan templates from ZynxCare for Chronic Conditions, a clinical decision support catalog that includes care plans for chronic condition management.

The solution, which is built upon evidence-based best practices, targets whole-body care, supports early identification of high-risk individuals, and provides targeted interventions and proactive management strategies to control and alleviate disease-related symptoms. It is designed to empower providers and health plans to proactively improve health with a team-based, collaborative approach.

Jean-Paul Creusat, MD, an EMR consultant with SIHB, stated that his team will be developing custom content using the Zynx content as the foundation. “Seattle Indian Health Board is excited to be taking the necessary steps to standardize templates and processes throughout its clinic,” said Dr. Creusat. “This is going to allow the organization to better meet the needs of its community.”

“The care team at Seattle Indian Health Board performs incredible work, day-in and day-out for Native communities in the Pacific Northwest,” said Chuck Tuchinda, MD, president of Zynx Health. “It is our pleasure to support them in improving the health of their communities.”

About Zynx Health

Zynx Health, part of the Hearst Health network, provides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that guide care decisions and reduce complexity across the entire patient journey in a way that leads to healthier lives for all. Zynx is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance. With Zynx Health, healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 888.996.9435.

About Hearst Health

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK. The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 77 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions.

Seattle Indian Health Board

Seattle Indian Health Board is a community health center that provides health and human services to its patients, while specializing in the care for Native people. The organization is recognized as a leader in the promotion of health improvement for urban American Indians and Alaska Natives, locally and nationally. SIHB opened its doors to the community in 1970 after Native activists refused to let urban Indians go unseen, leading to the formation of a number of Native organizations, including SIHB. For the first time, urban Indians in Seattle had access to healthcare and services by organizations that were operated by Native people for Native people. Today, the Seattle Indian Health Board operates two sites and is in the process of opening two more. It serves approximately 6,000 relatives annually in King County, Washington, and more than 4,000 of those identifying as American Indian or Alaska Native. To learn more visit sihb.org