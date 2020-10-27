Silver Airways to Launch Service From Jacksonville International

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, today announced new safe, reliable and customer-focused service with nonstop twice weekly flights from Jacksonville, Florida to each of Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to nonstop service between North Florida and two of Florida’s most important destinations, these new routes will also provide convenient and seamless connections to Silver’s extensive network throughout the Sunshine State, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and destinations domestically and worldwide through Silver’s codeshare and interline ticketing partners. Silver serves more intra-Florida destinations than any other air carrier.

“ We are delighted to serve Jacksonville and the surrounding North Florida and Georgia communities and in particular, the thousands of men and women of the United States Armed Services stationed in the Jacksonville area," said Steve Rossum, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Airways. “ Beyond its revered military presence, the Jacksonville area offers travelers relaxing beaches, world-class golf courses, unforgettable eco-adventures, professional sports, exciting nightlife, a vibrant and growing business community, world class universities, and deep rooted history including St. Augustine, America’s oldest city," added Rossum. “ We are excited to be back in JAX.”

" Silver Airways’ new nonstop service to Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale offers a welcome connection between Northeast Florida and other parts of the state,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “ We look forward to working with Silver as they continue to grow at Jacksonville International Airport.”

To celebrate the new nonstop service, Silver is offering fares from $49* available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel through December 21st through January 31st, 2021.

For complete details, reservations and to receive email updates on Silver’s special offers, visit silverairways.com.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its gateways in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa. Silver’s Caribbean network connects Puerto Rico with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Dominica and Santiago, Dominican Republic. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca and Copa Airlines, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul, Bahamasair, Emirates and Hahn Air. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 series aircraft offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. To learn more about Silver’s refined passenger experience, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

*About Fare

All fares are available on silverairways.com for one-way, non-stop travel. Tickets must be issued on/before November 9th, 2020 at 11:59pm EST. Travel must be completed on/before January 31st, 2021 with a minimum 7-day advance purchase. Black-out date: December 28th ,2020 and January 4th ,2021. Seats are limited, subject to availability, and the non-stop route may not operate all days of the week. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Sale fares are only valid at silverairways.com and only for new ticket purchase. Changes or cancellations for domestic markets are waived for travel through December 31st, 2020. Changes or cancellations for domestic markets effective January 1st ,2021 can be made for a $50 charge plus any difference in fare, if applicable. Changes or cancellations for international markets are waived for travel through December 31st, 2020. Changes or cancellations for international markets effective January 1st , 2021 be made for a $100 charge plus any difference in fare, if applicable tickets purchased from Silver Airways reservation call center will cost an additional non-refundable $25 per passenger, per itinerary. To avoid this additional expense, please make your reservation at silverairways.com. Fares, routes, charges, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Silver Airways will accept checked baggage up to 50 pounds and 62 linear inches for a non-refundable charge, per passenger, per bag. When purchased at the time of booking on silverairways.com. Online bag charges apply to flights within the United States, $30 for first and $40 for second; internationally, $39 for first and $49 for second. Airport and reservations bag charges apply to flights within the United States, $35 for first and $45 for second; internationally, $44 for first and $54 for second. Additional charges apply to purchases after booking, additional pieces, or baggage exceeding size or weight limitations, and other baggage restrictions may apply. For further service charges details please visit silverairways.com.