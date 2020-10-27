ServiceSource Extends Client Relationship with Qlik to Support Customer Growth and Retention Initiatives

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, has extended its global client relationship with Qlik, a provider of end-to-end data integration and data analytics solutions.

ServiceSource has managed revenue renewal, customer success and inside sales services for Qlik since 2016. Under the terms of a new three-year agreement, ServiceSource will leverage its holistic CJX™ suite and best-in-class customer success capabilities to further strengthen Qlik’s customer adoption, retention and growth initiatives across three global regions with support for a dozen different languages.

“It’s vital to be able to proactively engage with all of our customers throughout their journey with Qlik. ServiceSource has successfully managed this on our behalf for several years now, keeping our relationships healthy and ensuring that we deliver customer value every day,” said Roberto Sigona, chief customer officer, Qlik. “Together, we have achieved a more predictable and on-time renewal rate and have applied innovative best practices that help promote higher customer satisfaction, loyalty, and referenceability.”

“We are very pleased to continue to support Qlik’s customer-centric initiatives as they further extend their position as a market leader for data and analytics that improve decision-making,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer of ServiceSource. “Our relationship with Qlik continues to be mutually rewarding because we are deeply connected and aligned to helping their customers maximize the value of their analytics investments. In partnership with Qlik, we look forward to continuing to achieve ambitious customer growth and retention goals for years to come.”

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting business in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

