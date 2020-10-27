T.Y. Lin International Wins Detailed Design Engineering Bid for Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge in the Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T.Y. Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that TYLI has won the bid to provide the Detailed Design Engineering (DED) for the new Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge in the Philippines. The US$ 59 million contract was awarded to a joint venture of TYLI and the Republic of Korea’s Pyunghwa Engineering Consultants, working with Switzerland-based Renardet and the Philippines’ DCCD Engineering Corporation. The project includes a 32.15-kilometer-long, four-lane, cable-stayed bridge that will cross the Manila Bay and connect Barangay Alas-asin in Mariveles, Bataan, and Barangay Timalan, Naic, Cavite. The DED phase for the landmark bridge will be carried out over the next 15 months.

The Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project is led by the project owner, the Government of the Philippines, and will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of the Philippine government. The project is being developed with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and includes the construction of two cable-stayed navigation bridges. Called the North Channel Bridge and South Channel Bridge, the structures will have main spans of 400 meters and 900 meters, respectively. The marine bridges will stand in water as deep as 50 meters.

Benefits of the new Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge include reducing the current travel time between the provinces of Bataan and Cavite from five hours to 30 minutes or less and easing traffic congestion in the densely populated capital city of Manila. The bridge will also introduce new expansion and economic growth opportunities outside of Manila, such as developing seaports in Cavite and Bataan as major international shipping portals to the Philippines.

“ T.Y. Lin International is honored to provide the Detailed Engineering Design of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge,” said Marwan Nader, Ph.D., P.E., TYLI Senior Vice President, Technical Director - Bridge Line of Business. “ The new signature bridge will provide a vital transportation corridor for the Philippines, driving new economic growth for the country while reducing drive times for its citizens.”

T.Y. Lin International’s pursuit of the Design-Bid-Build project was led by the firm’s Bridge Line of Business and represents a collaboration of bridge teams in the United States, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

“ Our team developed an innovative technical scheme that earned T.Y. Lin International the top score for the technical proposal. We also presented a creative delivery plan that uses production staff from across the Global Infrastructure pillar of Dar Group, our parent company,” said Sajid Abbas, Ph.D., P.E., TYLI Senior Vice President, Director - Special Projects. TYLI’s design innovations include increasing the span length of the marine approach viaducts using heavy lift cranes and reducing the number of foundations in deep water.

About T.Y. Lin International Group:

Founded in 1954, T.Y. Lin International Group is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,000 employees working in offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. T.Y. Lin International Group is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately-owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.