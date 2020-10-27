KBRA Europe Releases Research – Project Finance and Infrastructure Structures Continue to Evolve

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) notes that project finance and infrastructure (PF&I) structures continue to evolve, supported by robust investor appetite for the asset class. A recent common theme has been the issuance of debt via a holding company (HoldCo) structure.

This report focuses on trends in the issuance of HoldCo debt as well as risks common to these issuances and the techniques employed to mitigate these risks.

Click here to view the report.

