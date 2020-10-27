Nexeo Plastics Signs EMEA Distribution Agreement with KuibyshevAzot Affiliate

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, has signed an agreement with STFG Filamente GmbH, an affiliate of KuibyshevAzot, a Russian-based chemicals company, to distribute their polyamide 6-based (PA6) products throughout Europe.

“ We are excited to join with Nexeo Plastics and become part of their extensive distribution network, providing our customers more choices and outstanding customer service across Europe,” said Dmitriy Rybkin, director of marketing. “ The Volgamid™ line of resins offer end users a variety of choices, including sustainable recycling materials for high-end applications.”

Nexeo Plastics will carry and distribute the Volgamid™ ECO-line series. ECO-line materials are environmentally friendly solutions that help reduce CO 2 emissions and offer end users a circular economy manufacturing option. With two choices — the ECO-G6A line, a mostly prime/recycled material mix and the ECO-G6B line with 100% recycled materials — manufacturers can specifically address their sustainability goals. Nexeo Plastics will also carry KuibyshevAzot’s PA6 portfolio including standard PA6 compounds and unreinforced and lubricated Volgamid™ BXD materials.

“ The agreement with KuibyshevAzot extends our reach in EMEA and improves the selection of standard and eco-friendly thermoplastics to those requiring solutions for a variety of applications,” said Paul Tayler, president and chief executive officer of Nexeo Plastics. “ Their ECO-line of products are a welcome complement to our overall portfolio in the sustainable products category.”

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

About KuibyshevAzot

KuibyshevAzot PJSC is one of the leading enterprises in Russian chemical industry. KuibyshevAzot PJSC takes the leading position in Russia for production of caprolactam and polyamide, industrial and textile yarns, cord fabric, polyamide and mixed with PA fabrics in Russia, and is also one of the leading manufacturers of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia. On September 15, 2020 KuibyshevAzot started up the first European compounding line and the seventh globally at the STFG fibre spinning site in Rudolstadt, Germany, with state-of-the-art technology and a production capacity of 12 kT. For more information: www.kuazot.ru.