ICE Data Services and RepRisk to Increase Access to ESG Risk Data

ATLANTA, NEW YORK & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listing services, today announced that ICE Data Services is integrating ESG risk data from RepRisk into its ESG Reference Data service.

ICE Data Services has launched multiple innovative ESG data offerings throughout 2020 designed to offer transparency into the area of market risk. These offerings include our ICE Climate Risk product tailored to the U.S. fixed income market, ESG Reference Data, and a suite of ESG indices. With the integration of RepRisk’s ESG risk data, ICE’s ESG Reference Data offering incorporates data and information from a market leader in the systematic identification and assessment of risks that can have financial, compliance and reputational implications for U.S. and global companies. The RepRisk ESG data concerns issues related to human rights, labor practices, corruption and the environment, and will be made available alongside more than 400 other unique attributes in ICE Data Service’s ESG Reference Data service.

“As ESG continues to gain prominence, investors are increasingly looking for granular, timely and accurate data to help uncover ESG related risks and opportunities in financial markets,” said Lynn Martin, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “The breadth and depth of RepRisk’s ESG risk data will be a strong complement to our ESG data service. Our service can provide clients with transparent metrics to help drive sustainable decision making and analysis.”

ICE Data Services’ ESG Reference Data offers detailed attributes and indicators, such as greenhouse gas emissions, board diversity metrics and nearly 400 other key metrics sourced from company and publicly available third-party sources.

“As demand for investment strategies that incorporate ESG factors increases, data with a track record and consistent methodology that is time-tested is necessary to help investors better understand ESG risks,” said Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk. “RepRisk’s daily-updated dataset – powered by the combination of machine learning and human intelligence – allows stakeholders to safeguard their assets by detecting and mitigating risk while aligning their portfolio with internal goals and international standards. The size and depth of our dataset – currently more than 150,000 companies worldwide – coupled with data and information from ICE Data Services provides investors with robust tools and critical data to see around corners and illuminate blind spots when assessing ESG risk.”

For more information on ICE Data Services’ ESG offerings, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/esg-data/esg-reference-data.

For more information on RepRisk’s qualitative research, quantitative risk analytics and proprietary metrics, please visit www.reprisk.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE, Ellie Mae and the combined business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

About Rep Risk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 20 languages and coverage of 150,000+ public and private companies and 40,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments.

ICE-CORP